Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Royals
Published

Prince Charles launches a gin with herbs picked from his garden

The Prince of Wales teamed up with Oxford Artisan Distillery for the spirit

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'squandered tremendous opportunity' to do good as royals, author claimsVideo

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'squandered tremendous opportunity' to do good as royals, author claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'squandered tremendous opportunity' to do good as royals, Lady Colin Campbell claims. The author recently penned a book titled ‘Meghan and Harry: The Real Story’ where royal sources come forward to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The release came before the bombshell tell-all ‘Finding Freedom.’ Lady Colin Campbell is connected to British royalty through ancestry and marriage. She has written several books on the British royal family, including the bestselling ‘The Real Diana’ about Harry’s mother Princess Diana of Wales.

This gin could get you royally flushed. 

Prince Charles is getting into the spirits business with his own gin, made with herbs grown from his garden at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. 

,Charles, Prince of Wales and now infuser of gin. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

,Charles, Prince of Wales and now infuser of gin. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales teamed up with Oxford Artisan Distillery for the 40 proof gin, made with a hint of lavender, sage and thyme harvested from his flower beds, according to master distiller Cory Mason,who spoke with the Daily Mail. 

The recipe for the botanical gin reportedly took months to develop, and Prince Charles personally taste-tested the quintessentially British spirit, which the distillery recommends using in a gin and tonic cocktail.

“It is traditional, elegant, refined, but with complex herbal notes of a traditional English garden,” Mason told the Daily Mail.

MEGAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S POLITICAL ACTIVISM WILL CONTINUE BEYOND ELECTION, REP SAYS

Imbibers looking to give the gin a shot can get it shipped directly from Highgrove House, with bottles costing around $47 USD. Proceeds for the royal spirit will go to Prince Charles’ Charitable Fund, which backs charities focused on education and social inclusion, among others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The royals, meanwhile, seem to be on a spirits kick of late. In September, Queen Elizabeth II debuted her own brand of Buckingham Palace gin with botanicals handpicked from her garden in London. 