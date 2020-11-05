Prince Charles launches a gin with herbs picked from his garden

This gin could get you royally flushed.

Prince Charles is getting into the spirits business with his own gin, made with herbs grown from his garden at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

The Prince of Wales teamed up with Oxford Artisan Distillery for the 40 proof gin, made with a hint of lavender, sage and thyme harvested from his flower beds, according to master distiller Cory Mason,who spoke with the Daily Mail.

The recipe for the botanical gin reportedly took months to develop, and Prince Charles personally taste-tested the quintessentially British spirit, which the distillery recommends using in a gin and tonic cocktail.

“It is traditional, elegant, refined, but with complex herbal notes of a traditional English garden,” Mason told the Daily Mail.

Imbibers looking to give the gin a shot can get it shipped directly from Highgrove House, with bottles costing around $47 USD. Proceeds for the royal spirit will go to Prince Charles’ Charitable Fund, which backs charities focused on education and social inclusion, among others.

The royals, meanwhile, seem to be on a spirits kick of late. In September, Queen Elizabeth II debuted her own brand of Buckingham Palace gin with botanicals handpicked from her garden in London.