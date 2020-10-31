Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
BREAKING: Boris Johnson announces month-long national lockdown of England

The lockdown will last five weeks, ending on December 2

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a "circuit break" lockdown in England for the month of November as the nation struggles to contain the coronavirus

The lockdown will commence Nov. 5 and end Dec. 2, when the country will return to the tiered system based on the latest data. 

Residents will be allowed to leave their homes only for essential reasons, such as education, work, shopping and exercise. All non-essential services will be closed. 

Pubs, bars and restaurants will close for general service, but can still provide takeaway services.

Schools, colleges and universities will remain open. "This virus cannot damage our children's futures more than it already has," Johson said. 

