Queen Elizabeth II to open Buckingham Palace gardens for summer picnics

Queen Elizabeth II is opening her gardens to the public.

It was announced on Wednesday that the Buckingham Palace gardens will welcome members of the public from July to September this year. Guests will be allowed to do a "self-guided garden tour for the first time," according to a statement from the Royal Collection Trust.

"Visitors will be free to explore a route through the garden that encompasses the 156-metre Herbaceous Border, plane trees planted by and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and views of the island and its beehives across the 3.5-acre lake," the statement added.

It continued: "The unique opportunity to enjoy a picnic on one of the sweeping lawns will be part of the visit. Features in the south-west of the garden, including the Rose Garden, summer house and wildflower meadow, can be viewed through one of the guided tours that will run each day."

QUEEN ELIZABETH SENDS NOTE TO AWARD WINNERS AFTER EASTER EVENT IS CANCELED

Special guided tours will take place on weekends in April and May to teach visitors about the history behind the garden.

A "remarkable array of flora and fauna" exists in the garden, including rare native plants despite its location in an urbanized part of London.

MEGHAN MARKLE WAS ONCE TOLD BY QUEEN ELIZABETH SHE COULD CONTINUE ACTING, PRINCESS DIANA'S BIOGRAPHER CLAIMS

320 different types of wildflowers and grasses are showcased in the garden, which also boasts over 1,000 trees.

Additionally, the statement says that there will be more guided tours from May to September of Buckingham Palace itself.

"Visitors will see many of the Palace’s magnificent State Rooms, furnished with some of the greatest treasures of the Royal Collection including paintings by Benjamin West and Franz Xaver Winterhalter, exquisite Sèvres porcelain and some of the finest English and French furniture in the world," said the Trust. "From July, access to the garden will be included in the visit."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 39-acre garden’s current landscape dates back to the 1820s when Buckingham Palace was converted from Buckingham House by George IV.

Tours of Buckingham Palace were called off last summer due to the spread of coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

People magazine reports that Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse will also welcome visitors over the summer.