Queen Elizabeth II: Fans plan corgi parade at Buckingham Palace as tribute

Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth II's passion for her dogs was just one of her many loves in life.

Elizabeth's fondness of corgis was so well known that, after her passing, fans are organizing a royal corgi parade at Buckingham Palace in her honor.

The queen owned more than 30 Corgis throughout her life.

Upon her death, the parade organizer, Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, revealed that she planned to pay tribute to the queen with a special corgi event.

"To celebrate the life of Her Majesty, we are planning to organize corgi gatherings at Buckingham Palace and other royal estates – Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral," she told Metro. "Rest in peace – she’s gone to heaven to join all her corgis."

As of this writing, the parade is slated for Oct. 9, one month after the queen's death.

The late queen's father, George VI, originally introduced the breed to the royal family in 1933, when he purchased a corgi named Dookie. The dog proved to be so popular with his daughters that the future queen was given her first corgi, Susan, on her 18th birthday. In fact, many of the corgis that the queen had during her reign were direct descendants of Susan.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind four dogs, including two corgis, a dorgi and a cocker spaniel.

The queen introduced a new breed of dog, the "dorgi," after one of her corgis mated with a dachshund named Pipkin.