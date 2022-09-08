Cavalier King Charles Spaniel: What to know about the dog breed fit for a new king

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has become His Majesty King Charles III.

The change in power, and the royal family's longtime love for dogs, comes into sharper focus as the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed now assumes a new pedestal.

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is known to be affectionate with family, good with young children and good with other dogs, according to the American Kennel Club.

This dog breed got its name after the late King Charles I of Britain and his son, the late King Charles II of Britain, fell in love with breeding spaniels.

Later, the breed was crossed with Asian toy spaniels and pugs to become the English Toy Spaniel in America and the King Charles Spaniel in the United Kingdom, according to the AKC.

The dogs were bred to be lapdogs, although they do need moderate exercise and outdoor activity.

However, the breed is prone to health issues such as eye conditions, hip dysplasia and heart disease.

While Cavalier King Charles spaniels carry royalty in their name, Queen Elizabeth's eternal love for Corgis gave the breed its own royal legacy.

After she was introduced to the breed by her father, George VI, in 1933, the Queen was gifted her first Corgi, Susan, for her 18th birthday.

Throughout her reign, the Queen owned more than 30 Corgis — many of which were direct descendants of that first dog, Susan.

The Queen left behind four dogs: two Corgis, a Corgi-Dachshund mix — also known as a "dorgi" — and a cocker spaniel.

It is assumed that the dogs will stay in the care of the Royal Family with the Queen’s passing.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.