Queen Elizabeth II's hobbies: Time with her dogs, horse riding, stamp collecting and more

Before her death on Sept. 8, Queen Elizabeth II had many royal duties and responsibilities. However, the British monarch still appeared to make time for personal hobbies.

Her Majesty reportedly enjoyed horse riding and walking – plus spending time with pets, collecting stamps and other leisure activities.

Here’s a look at some of Queen Elizabeth II's favorite pastimes over the years.

Riding horses

Queen Elizabeth was famous for her lifelong love of horses. She reportedly received her first pony when she was just 4 years old.

Her grandfather King George V gave her the Shetland pony named Peggy, according to the Royal Family website.

She grew up to be a knowledgeable rider, owner and breeder, the website says.

She rode horses into her 90s and regularly attended horse races, including the Derby at Epsom and the Royal Ascot, the Royal Family website says.

Many of her horses even won races, according to the website.

As a breeder, Queen Elizabeth especially promoted Highland ponies, Fell ponies and Cleveland Bays, the Royal Family website says.

The Queen's pet dogs

Queen Elizabeth was also well known for her love of dogs, specifically corgis.

Her love of corgis began on her 18th birthday when the royal was given a corgi named Susan, the Royal Family website says.

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis – corgis crossed with dachsunds – in her lifetime, according to the website.

Stamp collecting

Queen Elizabeth joined her ancestors – including her father, King George VI – in stamp collecting.

The Royal Philatelic Collection, or stamp collection, was started in the late 1800s, according to the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum.

The Queen’s private stamp collection is estimated to be worth more than 100 million pounds, The Telegraph reported in 2001.

Scottish country dancing

Every year, when Queen Elizabeth stayed at Balmoral Castle, she hosted the annual dances known as the Ghillies' Balls, according to the Royal Family website.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh both enjoyed Scottish country dancing, the website says.

Walking outdoors

Aside from her other go-to activities, Queen Elizabeth enjoyed spending time outdoors. She particularly enjoyed going on walks in the countryside, according to the Royal Family website.