Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: Double rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace as mourners gather

A double rainbow appeared over London near Buckingham Palace and Elizabeth Tower on Thursday as crowds gathered to pay their respects to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne in 1952 and was England's longest reigning British monarch, died at Balmoral Castle, her country estate in Scotland.

Crowds started gathering at Buckingham Palace earlier on Thursday after the palace announced that the Queen's doctors were "concerned for Her Majesty’s health."

The Queen celebrated a Platinum Jubilee in June to mark 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, Realms and the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles, 73, automatically becomes the king, though his coronation might not take place for months.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," Charles said on Thursday.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Prince Charles traveled with other members of the Royal family to Balmoral Castle on Thursday.