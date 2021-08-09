Queen Elizabeth II 'cautiously' inviting Sarah Ferguson to royal events: report

Queen Elizabeth II is working on repairing her relationship with Sarah Ferguson.

The 61-year-old Duchess of York was formerly married to Prince Andrew until 1996. She made headlines after – and even during – the divorce for her public life and business endeavors and it's understood that Ferguson's actions drove a wedge between herself and her ex-husband's family.

However, royal author Tom Quinn feels that Ferguson may be patching things up with Queen Elizabeth II, her former mother-in-law.

In a recent Channel 5 documentary called "When Fergie Met the Monarchy," narrator Glynis Barber said that there's a "glimmer of hope" for reconciliation between the two women, per Express.

"I think the Queen is mellowing in her old age," Quinn responded. "I think very tentatively the Queen is saying ‘Look, we’re just going to try this but if you put a foot wrong, it will all stop again.'"

In the documentary, Barber said that the shift began after Prince William's wedding and at that point, "the Queen started cautiously inviting Sarah to some events."

"She’s occasionally invited to Balmoral, she’s been to Ascot," noted Quinn.

Additionally, Ferguson was invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. However, she was not present for William's wedding to Kate Middleton, which Express reports is due to her involvement in a pay-for-access scheme.

Things became tense between Ferguson and the royal family after she and Andrew separated in 1992. At the time, she was spotted sunbathing while an American man kissed her toes.

She also is known for having accumulated a large amount of debt and having been the subject of an arrest warrant in Turkey after filming footage at a state orphanage.

Since departing the royal family – though she remains close with Andrew and their daughters – Ferguson has taken up a number of different projects including producing content in Hollywood, doing charity work and acting as a spokesperson for Weight Watchers.