Prince William, Kate Middleton joins Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday

The British royal family is putting on a united front to wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex turned 40 on August 4.

The Royal Family Twitter account, which represents Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace, tweeted three photos of the duchess.

One of the images is from Markle’s 2018 outing to Cheshire with the reigning monarch, 95, while another shot features the former American actress and her husband, Prince Harry, during their South Africa tour in 2019 with firstborn Archie.

A third photo is from Endeavour Awards, which honors military men and women who have taken on new challenges.

"Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!" the tweet read with a festive balloon emoji.

A Twitter account representing Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton released their own photo of Markle during her tour of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific with Harry, 36, in 2018.

As for the Twitter account representing Markle’s father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, it shared a smiling close-up portrait of the duchess with good wishes.

Sources told Page Six that Markle will have a low-key birthday with her family.

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.



In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.



Winfrey, 67, and Harry collaborated on the Apple TV+ mental-health series "The Me You Can’t See."



On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.