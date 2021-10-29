Queen Elizabeth II advised by doctors to rest for 2 more weeks, unable to travel for planned engagements

Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for an additional two weeks and is therefore canceling more planned engagements, per her doctors’ orders.

Buckingham Palace said Friday that the 95-year-old monarch will be unable to travel at the recommendation of medical advisers. However, she will be able to continue undertaking light, desk-based duties that include some virtual audiences.

Unfortunately, this means that she will be forced to miss the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 13.

"However, it remains The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November," the palace said, noting a major event on the monarch's annual calendar.

The decision comes just days after Queen Elizabeth II canceled her planned appearance at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow — a move that dashed the hopes of Britain’s Conservative government which is anxious to show the importance of the session to the fate of the planet. The climate conference runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 and her attendance was meant to kick it off in style and splendor.

The news came after the sovereign held virtual audiences Tuesday at Windsor Castle — the first since revelations that her doctors ordered her to rest last week. The sovereign greeted the ambassadors from South Korea and Switzerland during her first technology-aided appearance since she was driven to London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital on Oct. 20 for "preliminary investigations." She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime the next day and has been taking on light duties since.

The queen underwent the medical tests after she canceled a scheduled trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, and the palace said she had "reluctantly" accepted advice to rest for a few days. The matter was not related to COVID-19.

