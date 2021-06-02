Queen Elizabeth to celebrate Platinum Jubilee in 2022 with special holiday weekend

Queen Elizabeth II is gearing up to celebrate 70 years on the throne with four days of festivities.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace revealed its schedule of public events and community activities to mark the 95-year-old monarch’s Platinum Jubilee, which will officially begin with her ceremonial birthday parade on June 2, 2022. The event will be commemorated over a special four-day holiday weekend next year.

The celebration will kick off with the first full staging of Trooping the Colour, the parade of more than 1,400 soldiers that marks the queen’s official birthday, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A thanksgiving service will also be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral to mark her 70 years on the throne. There will be a live concert, billed as the "Platinum Party at the Palace," which the government says will feature some of the "world’s biggest entertainment stars,’’ though it didn’t identify them.

The queen’s reign began with the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952. She was formally crowned on June 2, 1953.

Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, passed away on April 9 at age 99. The Duke of Edinburgh’s death came a few months before his 100th birthday on June 10. It was originally going to be the focus of royal celebrations this year.

Philip is survived by the queen and their four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report