King Charles III and Camilla hurled with eggs, protester arrested

A protester threw eggs at King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla in York on Wednesday

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, were egged upon arriving in the northern England city of York on Wednesday.

Entering the city through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city, the king and queen consort begin walking among a slew of people, restricted by barriers, itching to catch a glimpse of the reigning monarch and his wife

A video shows the king shaking hands with several people, when multiple eggs narrowly missed the king's face.

  • King Charles looks stunned as an egg almost hit him in York
    Image 1 of 2

    King Charles III appears stunned after a protester tried to hit him with a raw egg. (JAMES GLOSSOP/POOL/AFP )

  • King Charles looks down in shock at the ground where there are broken eggs
    Image 2 of 2

    King Charles appears to look down at the eggs that almost struck him. (James Glossop - WPA Pool)

The 73-year-old appeared stunned as he stared at several broken eggs on the ground, as he began to understand what just transpired.

His team appeared to assess the situation while officers grappled with a man at the barrier.

  • Egg shells on the ground
    Image 1 of 2

    An egg intended to hit King Charles III lays broken on the ground. (JAMES GLOSSOP/POOL/AFP)

  • A broken egg on the ground and small egg shells
    Image 2 of 2

    A broken raw egg and its yolk is seen on the ground in York. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Britain's PA news agency reported that the protestor booed and shouted, "This country was built on the blood of slaves" as he was being detained.

The protester was seen smiling for the cameras, even sticking out his tongue while being held by two police officers.

  • Protestor sticks out his tongue after being detained by police for hurling egg at King Charles
    Image 1 of 3

    The protestor who hurled an egg at King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla in York sticks out his tongue after being detained by police. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

  • Two police men hold the protestor in a black jacket and blue jeans
    Image 2 of 3

    Police hold the egg-throwing protester by his arms. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

  • Close up of Police holding egg protester by arms/shoulders
    Image 3 of 3

    Police hold on tight to the protester that tried to hit King Charles and the queen consort with raw eggs. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

In the midst of the chaos, other crowd members tried to uplift the king and drown out the negativity by chanting "Shame on you" and "God save the king."

Charles and Camilla traveled to York as part of a series of engagements around the U.K. They also made a special visit to the city's cathedral, York Minster, where a statue of the king's mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was unveiled. 

  • King Charles looks up as a statue honoring his mother is unveiled
    Image 1 of 3

    King Charles looks up as a statue of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II is unveiled. (LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP)

  • Dramatic dropping of purple curtain unveiling Queen Elizabeth II statue
    Image 2 of 3

    A dramatic reveal of the new Queen Elizabeth II statue at York Minster was done in front of King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort. (Jacob King/PA Images)

  • A close up of the Queen Elizabeth II statue at York Minster
    Image 3 of 3

    The statue of Queen Elizabeth II is unveiled at York Minster. (LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP)

Queen Elizabeth died in September at the age of 96.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

