King Charles III and Camilla hurled with eggs, protester arrested

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, were egged upon arriving in the northern England city of York on Wednesday.

Entering the city through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city, the king and queen consort begin walking among a slew of people, restricted by barriers, itching to catch a glimpse of the reigning monarch and his wife.

A video shows the king shaking hands with several people, when multiple eggs narrowly missed the king's face.

The 73-year-old appeared stunned as he stared at several broken eggs on the ground, as he began to understand what just transpired.

His team appeared to assess the situation while officers grappled with a man at the barrier.

Britain's PA news agency reported that the protestor booed and shouted, "This country was built on the blood of slaves" as he was being detained.

The protester was seen smiling for the cameras, even sticking out his tongue while being held by two police officers.

In the midst of the chaos, other crowd members tried to uplift the king and drown out the negativity by chanting "Shame on you" and "God save the king."

Charles and Camilla traveled to York as part of a series of engagements around the U.K. They also made a special visit to the city's cathedral, York Minster, where a statue of the king's mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was unveiled.

Queen Elizabeth died in September at the age of 96.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.