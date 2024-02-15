Queen Camilla supports King Charles, takes on more responsibility after years of being shunned in UK

As King Charles III undergoes treatment for cancer, more responsibility falls upon Queen Camilla to lead the commonwealth.

Previously subjected to intense scrutiny for her role in the demise of Charles' relationship with the late Princess Diana, the public has grown accustomed to Camilla.

Photographed by the monarch's side in recent weeks, Camilla has also been attending to royal duties. On Thursday, she hosted a reception at Clarence House for "The Poppy Factory," a charity that supports veterans.

QUEEN CAMILLA SHARES KING CHARLES HEALTH UPDATE AFTER CANCER DIAGNOSIS

On Wednesday evening, she attended the "Celebration of Shakespeare" in London, and was spotted mingling with Hollywood elite, including Dame Judi Dench and Scottish actor Brian Cox.

"It’s been a remarkable transformation," royal commentator and former BBC correspondent Michael Cole, said. "And, I think, Camilla, Queen Camilla, has certainly earned the respect that she’s receiving.… She has done a remarkably good job."

"She deserves a lot of credit,″ said Sally Bedell Smith, author of "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life,’’ published in 2017, five years before Charles became king. "After leading a sort of very traditional upper-class life, stepping into really the first job she has ever had and doing it exceedingly well."

Following the king's announcement that he had been diagnosed with cancer, Camilla provided an update on her husband.

"He's doing extremely well under the circumstances. He's very touched by all the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere," she said in video obtained by The Daily Mail.

Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5 that during the king's recent hospital stay for an enlarged prostate, "a separate issue of concern was noted" and later identified as cancer .

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," a press release said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.