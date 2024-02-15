Expand / Collapse search
Queen Camilla supports King Charles, takes on more responsibility after years of being shunned in UK

Queen Camilla socialized with Hollywood elite, including Dame Judi Dench and Brian Cox, at the 'Celebration Of Shakespeare' on Wednesday

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Queen Camilla: King Charles doing ‘extremely well’ given cancer diagnosis Video

Queen Camilla: King Charles doing ‘extremely well’ given cancer diagnosis

Fox News’ Stephanie Bennett shares the latest in King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

As King Charles III undergoes treatment for cancer, more responsibility falls upon Queen Camilla to lead the commonwealth. 

Previously subjected to intense scrutiny for her role in the demise of Charles' relationship with the late Princess Diana, the public has grown accustomed to Camilla.

Photographed by the monarch's side in recent weeks, Camilla has also been attending to royal duties. On Thursday, she hosted a reception at Clarence House for "The Poppy Factory," a charity that supports veterans.

QUEEN CAMILLA SHARES KING CHARLES HEALTH UPDATE AFTER CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Queen Camilla smiles for the camera in a blue outfit

Queen Camilla is taking on more responsibility as King Charles III undergoes cancer treatment. She hosted a reception at Clarence House on Thursday for "The Poppy Factory," a charity that supports veterans. (Isabel Infantes/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday evening, she attended the "Celebration of Shakespeare" in London, and was spotted mingling with Hollywood elite, including Dame Judi Dench and Scottish actor Brian Cox.

Queen Camilla in a dark green dress is surrounded by Dames including Judi Dench to her direct left

Queen Camilla poses with Dames Joanna Lumley, Floella Benjamin, Twiggy Lawson, Harriet Walter, Penelope Wilton, Maureen Lipman, Virginia McKenna, Siân Phillips, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Penelope Keith and Patricia Routledge at the "Celebration Of Shakespeare" held at Grosvenor House in London. (Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

Brian Cox shakes hands with Queen Camilla who is wearing a velvet green dress

Queen Camilla chats with Scottish actor Brian Cox. (Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"It’s been a remarkable transformation," royal commentator and former BBC correspondent Michael Cole, said. "And, I think, Camilla, Queen Camilla, has certainly earned the respect that she’s receiving.… She has done a remarkably good job."

"She deserves a lot of credit,″ said Sally Bedell Smith, author of "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life,’’ published in 2017, five years before Charles became king. "After leading a sort of very traditional upper-class life, stepping into really the first job she has ever had and doing it exceedingly well."

Queen Camilla holds on to King Charles as they attend Sunday service after announcing he has cancer

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend church service on Feb. 11. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Following the king's announcement that he had been diagnosed with cancer, Camilla provided an update on her husband.

"He's doing extremely well under the circumstances. He's very touched by all the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere," she said in video obtained by The Daily Mail.

King Charles in a navy suit waves to spectators as he leaves The London Clinic

King Charles left The London Clinic on Jan. 29 after undergoing a corrective procedure for a benign prostate enlargement. It was during this procedure that it was discovered he had cancer. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5 that during the king's recent hospital stay for an enlarged prostate, "a separate issue of concern was noted" and later identified as cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," a press release said. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

