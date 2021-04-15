Production of ‘The Rookie’ cop drama interrupted by gunfire near filming location

Gunshots were fired on Thursday in Los Angeles near the production scene of ABC police drama, "The Rookie," which created confusion among crew and talent.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News on Thursday that a call came in around 2:56 p.m. local time of reported gunshots in the Rampart district near the cross streets of Hartford Avenue and West 5th Street.

The call also reported two possible male suspects. When officers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m., they canvassed the area and detained two males, both of whom were later cleared and released.

The popular series stars Nathan Fillion and is currently filming its third season. It centers on LAPD Officer William Norcross, who joined the department in his mid-40s. Nolan is portrayed by Fillion and according to a report from TMZ, he was present on the scene at the time of the shooting.

According to Deadline, production packed up and relocated to another location to resume filming into the evening.

Police did not release a description of the suspects, who remain at large.

A rep for "The Rookie" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.