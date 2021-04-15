Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV
Published

Production of ‘The Rookie’ cop drama interrupted by gunfire near filming location

Series star Nathan Fillion was reportedly on the scene as the show is currently filming its third season

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 15Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Gunshots were fired on Thursday in Los Angeles near the production scene of ABC police drama, "The Rookie," which created confusion among crew and talent.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News on Thursday that a call came in around 2:56 p.m. local time of reported gunshots in the Rampart district near the cross streets of Hartford Avenue and West 5th Street.

The call also reported two possible male suspects. When officers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m., they canvassed the area and detained two males, both of whom were later cleared and released.

Series star Nathan Fillion was reportedly on the scene of 'The Rookie' cop drama when production was interrupted by gunfire near its filming location on Thursday in Los Angeles, Calif.

Series star Nathan Fillion was reportedly on the scene of 'The Rookie' cop drama when production was interrupted by gunfire near its filming location on Thursday in Los Angeles, Calif. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)

COP DRAMA 'THE ROOKIE' WILL ADDRESS POLICE BRUTALITY IN UPCOMING THIRD SEASON

The popular series stars Nathan Fillion and is currently filming its third season. It centers on LAPD Officer William Norcross, who joined the department in his mid-40s. Nolan is portrayed by Fillion and according to a report from TMZ, he was present on the scene at the time of the shooting.

'THE ROOKIE' STAR QUITS ABC SHOW, CITING CLAIMS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND RACIAL DISCRIMINATION

According to Deadline, production packed up and relocated to another location to resume filming into the evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police did not release a description of the suspects, who remain at large.

A rep for "The Rookie" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

On Our Radar