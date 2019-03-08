Meghan Markle reveals whether she still looks at Twitter, hopes that her royal baby will be a feminist

Meghan Markle is opening up about whether or not she checks social media.

On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex spoke at an International Women’s Day panel at King’s College in London where she was asked if she goes on Twitter.

“My personal decision is to not to feed into negativity and be more cause-driven, action-based. For me it’s a tricky one, because I’m not part of any of that,” Markle – who deleted all of her personal accounts when she became engaged to Prince Harry – stated, per People magazine.

“I don’t look at it. Sorry, no,” the former "Suits" actress added. “For me that is my personal preference. But I do read The Economist.”

Markle, 37, went on to tell the panel's moderator Anne McElvoy, senior editor of The Economist, how she looks for “journalism that’s really covering things that are going to make an impact, which we talked about backstage.

"We were talking about Tanzania and the article The Economist just did," she continued. "Things that are really talking about how the role of women is really shifting and changing. That’s key. Focus your energy there and not on the stuff that is perhaps muddling you.”

During the International Women’s Day event, Markle also spoke about feminism, sharing that whether her and Prince Harry's bundle of joy is a boy or girl, the royal couple hopes to raise a feminist.

“I’ve actually been joking in the past few weeks, I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy is, ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism,’” she said, according to Us Weekly. “I loved that, so boy or girl, or whatever it is, we hope that’s the case."

Markle added that Prince Harry shares her viewpoints on gender parity and equality.