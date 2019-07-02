Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Princess Diana
Published

Princess Diana's workout sweatshirt for sale

Fox News
close
National Enquirer Live attraction provokes with controversial Princess Diana and O.J. Simpson exhibitsVideo

National Enquirer Live attraction provokes with controversial Princess Diana and O.J. Simpson exhibits

Opening to the public on Friday in Pigeon Forge, TN, the highly interactive National Enquirer Live museum seeks to tell the stores behind the tabloid's most controversial covers.

If you've ever wanted to wear a sweatshirt that Princess Diana wore to work out, now is your chance.

The baggy Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt Princess Diana wore to discourage media interest in her exercise routine is for sale.

Boston-based RR Auction says the dark blue cotton-polyester sweatshirt that was a gift from airline founder Richard Branson is expected to get more than $5,000 during the online auction.

PRINCESS DIANA ALMOST STARRED IN ‘BODYGUARD’ SEQUEL WITH SARAH FERGUSON’S HELP, SAYS KEVIN COSTNER

The garment features the airline's 'flying lady' logo with the words "Fly Atlantic" in white.

This undated photo released Monday, July 1, 2019, by RR Auction shows Princess Diana's sweatshirt, to be auctioned through July 10, by the Boston-based auction firm. (Sarina Carlos/RR Auction via AP)

This undated photo released Monday, July 1, 2019, by RR Auction shows Princess Diana's sweatshirt, to be auctioned through July 10, by the Boston-based auction firm. (Sarina Carlos/RR Auction via AP)

It is being sold by Jenni Rivett, Diana's longtime personal trainer. Diana gave Rivett several sweatshirts months before her August 1997 death.

In a letter that comes with the shirt, Rivett writes that Diana thought there were more pressing issues in the world to worry about, so wearing the same thing to every session would be "a good way to stop the media frenzy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.