Princess Diana’s twin nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, stun at Michael Kors’ show during NYFW

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Princess Diana’s twin nieces have made a royal entrance during New York Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer attended Michael Kors’ fall/winter ready-to-wear runway show. The sisters, 29, sat alongside stars Blake Lively and Brooke Shields while models Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid strutted on the catwalk to showcase the designer’s "big city glamour"-inspired collection.

While Amelia was spotted wearing a Dalmatian-print dress with a matching jacket and black clutch, Eliza wore a crisp white suit with sparkling lapels and silver peep-toe pumps.

The twins are the daughters of Diana’s brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer. They were just five years old when their famous aunt passed away in 1997 at age 36.

KRISTEN STEWART’S PORTRAYAL OF PRINCESS DIANA IN ‘SPENCER’ HAS ‘NOTHING TO DO’ WITH THE ROYAL: VOICE COACH

The sisters grew up in South Africa but spent significant time in the U.K. after their parents split and Charles moved back to Althorp, the family’s estate. Their parents were married from 1989 until 1997.

Back in March 2021, the women described how Diana left a lasting mark on them.

"We always just knew her as our aunt," Eliza told Tatler magazine. "Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Eliza described Diana as "incredibly warm, maternal and loving."

"She always made an effort to connect with us as children and had a talent for reading children’s hearts," she added.

And the mother of Princes William and Harry was protective of her nieces. Eliza recalled the time when she and her sister were approached by a photographer during a beach outing with their aunt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obviously it could have been quite terrifying for us, being so young and not understanding what was happening," Eliza explained. "But she turned it into a game of who could get us back to the car first. It was amazing how she protected us in a way that made us feel safe and not frightened. We had no idea what she was doing at the time."

"As a child, I realized the enormity of the loss for my father and family," Eliza continued. "It was only later that I came to understand the significance of the loss of her as a figure in the world."