Princess Diana's brother hopes 'she'd be pleased' with Martin Bashir probe: ‘Her paranoia was fed'

Princess Diana’s brother is opening up about his beloved sibling and her final resting place.

The gravesite is located on an island in the heart of a small lake at Althorp, the family estate. Earl Charles Spencer described it as "an oasis of calm."

On Tuesday, the 57-year-old revealed on "Good Morning Britain" that he visits the grave, sometimes with his family, frequently throughout the year.

"Every landmark day, such as a birthday, Mother’s Day, I always take flowers," he told the outlet, as quoted by PEOPLE magazine. "I do go a lot, and it’s an oasis of calm, and it’s a lovely place to go."

Diana would have turned 60 on July 1. There is a highly anticipated statue unveiling in the U.K. to mark the occasion, which will be led by her sons, Princes William and Harry.

MARTIN BASHIR WASN’T REHIRED BY BBC TO COVER UP ‘DECEITFUL’ PRINCESS DIANA INTERVIEW, REPORT FINDS

"I remember my father always used to talk about the day Diana was born, 1st July 1961, and it was a sweltering hot day and this wonderful daughter appeared," Spencer reflected. "It’s so funny to be of an age now where your slightly older sister’s 60. It will be an emotional day, but it will be a tribute to a much-missed and much-loved sister, mother, etc."

Over the years, Spencer has fiercely protected his late sibling’s legacy. Most recently, he urged for an inquiry into the circumstances that led to Diana granting an interview to Martin Bashir in 1995 for the BBC program "Panorama." The probe, led by Judge Lord Dyson, found that the 58-year-old journalist used fake documents to convince Spencer into introducing him to Diana.

"I hope she’d be pleased the truth is out…," said Spencer. "She was taken into a very dark place, her paranoia was fed."

In November 2020, Spencer told PEOPLE magazine the documents were influential in his decision to approach Diana about the interview, as they alleged that a member of his staff was being paid by tabloids to leak information about the princess’s family.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This was what led me to talk to Diana about such things," he told the outlet. "This, in turn, led to the meeting where I introduced Diana to Bashir, on September 19, 1995. This then led to the interview."

In October 2020, the Sunday Times alleged that Bashir manipulated Diana into giving the tell-all by showing those faulty bank statements to her brother. After facing pressure from Diana’s family following the report, BBC’s current director-general Tim Davie commissioned an independent inquiry to investigate Bashir’s tactics.

Bashir has stepped down from his role as the editor of religion for BBC.

In the infamous interview, the Princess of Wales said "there were three of us in this marriage," referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Diana, who divorced Charles in 1996, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was being pursued by paparazzi. She was 36.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.