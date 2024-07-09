Princess Anne’s concussion, memory loss has left daughter Zara Tindall ‘shaken’: ‘Only so many shoes can drop’

Princess Anne’s daughter was said to be worried about the royal’s workload even before the matriarch was sidelined by a horse-related injury.

On June 24, the palace announced that the 73-year-old sustained minor injuries and a concussion after an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate in southwest England. Her medical team said her head injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse’s head or legs.

It was reported that Anne suffered temporary memory loss. Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

PRINCESS ANNE LEAVES HOSPITAL, RETURNS HOME AFTER SUFFERING CONCUSSION FROM HORSE-RELATED INCIDENT

"For the last several years, Zara Tindall has been worried that the palace has been relying too heavily on her septuagenarian mother," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," claimed to Fox News Digital.

"She has a point," said Andersen. "Princess Anne is routinely described as the hardest working royal, racking up 457 engagements last year alone. She has always been fondly thought of as inexhaustible — even invincible. When Zara saw her mother lying in a hospital bed suffering from a severe concussion and memory loss, she was understandably shaken."

"With both King Charles and Princess Kate battling cancer at the same time, it’s hard to escape the feeling that the royal family is falling apart physically," Andersen shared.

"Princess Anne’s injury only underscores that perception. This means that more and more responsibility will fall on Prince William’s shoulders and Queen Camilla’s. Keep in mind that the queen turns 77 next week, and King Charles is justifiably concerned about the toll all this stress is taking on her health as well."

"Only so many shoes can drop before the institution of the monarchy itself begins to look awfully shaky," Andersen added.

Andersen’s comments came shortly after an update was reportedly made to The Royal Diary section of the royal family’s website.

The Royal Diary highlights the schedule of official engagements for the royal family. Updates are published weeks in advance.

"The diary on @RoyalFamily website has been updated to remove Princess Anne's engagement next week, as she is still recovering from her accident last month," Gert's Royals reported.

According to People magazine, Anne’s next scheduled outing is scheduled for July 15 and 16. She is expected to visit the NLV Pharos ship off the west coast of Scotland as Patron of the Northern Lighthouse Board.

A source previously told OK! magazine that Anne’s injury had left her daughter "shaken to the core."

"She’s desperately hoping this memory [loss] is temporary," the source claimed. "This has been a huge wake-up call for everyone in the family, and they’re rightfully distressed."

The outlet noted that Anne was discharged from the hospital on June 28. While the princess is expected to make a full recovery, details about when she’s officially returning to royal duties are unclear.

"Princess Anne is quite stalwart and will be resolute in returning to work as soon as she can whilst taking the advice at the same time of her medical team," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"It certainly has caused issues for the royal family as Anne has a daunting record in the number of events she attends each year," said Pelham Turner. "It’s just another headache for King Charles trying to create his version of a slimmed-down monarchy, whilst covering all the diary events each year."

"We are hearing Princess Anne is well on the road to recovery," Pelham Turner added.

The Princess Royal’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, previously gave a brief update to well-wishers.

"She is recovering well, thank you," said Laurence, as quoted by People magazine. "We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene."

"We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal," he added.

A video shared on X by ITV’s Chris Ship showed the 69-year-old telling reporters, "She's fine. Slow but sure."

The accident is the latest health scare to hit the House of Windsor in recent months, with both the king, 75, and Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, undergoing cancer treatment. That has strained the royal family’s ability to keep up a full slate of public appearances, with Anne and Queen Camilla taking on more engagements as Charles and Kate, 42, took time off to focus on their health.

As a result of her injuries, Anne was forced to cancel her appearance at a state dinner in honor of the emperor of Japan.

The princess, a celebrated equestrian, saddled up for Trooping the Colour on June 15, when she rode alongside William and Prince Edward. A video that went viral on X showed her expertly navigating her horse when it got jittery during the military parade in London.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.