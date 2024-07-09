Expand / Collapse search
British Royals

Princess Anne’s concussion, memory loss has left daughter Zara Tindall ‘shaken’: ‘Only so many shoes can drop’

The 73-year-old sister of King Charles III was discharged from the hospital on June 28. It's unclear when the Princess Royal will return to official duties.

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Princess Anne’s daughter was said to be worried about the royal’s workload even before the matriarch was sidelined by a horse-related injury.

On June 24, the palace announced that the 73-year-old sustained minor injuries and a concussion after an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate in southwest England. Her medical team said her head injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse’s head or legs.

It was reported that Anne suffered temporary memory loss. Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

PRINCESS ANNE LEAVES HOSPITAL, RETURNS HOME AFTER SUFFERING CONCUSSION FROM HORSE-RELATED INCIDENT

Princess Anne and Zara Tindall wearing black and looking somber.

"When Zara saw her mother lying in a hospital bed suffering from a severe concussion and memory loss, she was understandably shaken," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital. (Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"For the last several years, Zara Tindall has been worried that the palace has been relying too heavily on her septuagenarian mother," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," claimed to Fox News Digital.

"She has a point," said Andersen. "Princess Anne is routinely described as the hardest working royal, racking up 457 engagements last year alone. She has always been fondly thought of as inexhaustible — even invincible. When Zara saw her mother lying in a hospital bed suffering from a severe concussion and memory loss, she was understandably shaken."

"With both King Charles and Princess Kate battling cancer at the same time, it’s hard to escape the feeling that the royal family is falling apart physically," Andersen shared. 

Zara Tindall wearing a denim romper and a white purse with a gold chair and black sunglasses

Zara Tindall leaving Southmead Hospital in Bristol where the Princess Royal was being treated after she "sustained minor injuries and concussion" following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate. (Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Princess Anne’s injury only underscores that perception. This means that more and more responsibility will fall on Prince William’s shoulders and Queen Camilla’s. Keep in mind that the queen turns 77 next week, and King Charles is justifiably concerned about the toll all this stress is taking on her health as well."

"Only so many shoes can drop before the institution of the monarchy itself begins to look awfully shaky," Andersen added.

Andersen’s comments came shortly after an update was reportedly made to The Royal Diary section of the royal family’s website.

Zara Tindall smiling wearing a white suit dress sitting next to her mother on a royal carriage.

Princess Anne's schedule was reportedly tweaked to accommodate her recovery. She is seen here during this year's Royal Ascot in June with her daughter Zara Tindall. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

The Royal Diary highlights the schedule of official engagements for the royal family. Updates are published weeks in advance.

"The diary on @RoyalFamily website has been updated to remove Princess Anne's engagement next week, as she is still recovering from her accident last month," Gert's Royals reported.

According to People magazine, Anne’s next scheduled outing is scheduled for July 15 and 16. She is expected to visit the NLV Pharos ship off the west coast of Scotland as Patron of the Northern Lighthouse Board.

Zara Tindall wearing a blue coat dress with a matching hat as she stands next to Princess Anne weight a brown coat and a fur hat.

An insider claimed to OK! Magazine that Princess Anne's injury had left her only daughter "shaken to the core." (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

A source previously told OK! magazine that Anne’s injury had left her daughter "shaken to the core."

"She’s desperately hoping this memory [loss] is temporary," the source claimed. "This has been a huge wake-up call for everyone in the family, and they’re rightfully distressed."

The outlet noted that Anne was discharged from the hospital on June 28. While the princess is expected to make a full recovery, details about when she’s officially returning to royal duties are unclear. 

Princess Anne in uniform riding a horse.

Princess Anne is seen here during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024, in London, England. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Princess Anne is quite stalwart and will be resolute in returning to work as soon as she can whilst taking the advice at the same time of her medical team," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"It certainly has caused issues for the royal family as Anne has a daunting record in the number of events she attends each year," said Pelham Turner. "It’s just another headache for King Charles trying to create his version of a slimmed-down monarchy, whilst covering all the diary events each year."

"We are hearing Princess Anne is well on the road to recovery," Pelham Turner added.  

Princess Annes husband stepping out of a dark car.

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, seen here visiting Princess Anne at the hospital, gave a brief update to well-wishers. (Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Princess Royal’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, previously gave a brief update to well-wishers.

"She is recovering well, thank you," said Laurence, as quoted by People magazine. "We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene."

"We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal," he added.

King Charles III and Princess Anne dressed in military uniforms

Princess Anne is recognized as her brother King Charles' right-hand woman.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A video shared on X by ITV’s Chris Ship showed the 69-year-old telling reporters, "She's fine. Slow but sure."

The accident is the latest health scare to hit the House of Windsor in recent months, with both the king, 75, and Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, undergoing cancer treatment. That has strained the royal family’s ability to keep up a full slate of public appearances, with Anne and Queen Camilla taking on more engagements as Charles and Kate, 42, took time off to focus on their health.

As a result of her injuries, Anne was forced to cancel her appearance at a state dinner in honor of the emperor of Japan.

Princess Annes horse jumps over a fence in a black and white photo.

Princess Anne is a celebrated equestrian. (Cassidy & Leigh/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The princess, a celebrated equestrian, saddled up for Trooping the Colour on June 15, when she rode alongside William and Prince Edward. A video that went viral on X showed her expertly navigating her horse when it got jittery during the military parade in London.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

