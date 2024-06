Princess Anne has been discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol, England, after suffering a concussion and minor injuries from a horse-related incident last weekend.

The sister of King Charles III is now recovering at her Gatcombe Park country home after spending five nights in the hospital, according to People magazine.

"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay," Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

The Princess Royal's injuries occurred on Sunday while she was walking at her estate in southwestern England. She was admitted to the hospital on Monday as a precautionary measure.

"The king has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery," the palace said in a statement at the time.

Laurence gave a brief update on Tuesday to well-wishers.

"She is recovering well, thank you," he said, according to People. "We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care – and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene."

"We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal," he added.

A video shared to X by ITV’s Chris Ship showed the 69-year-old telling reporters, "She's fine. Slow but sure."

The princess, a celebrated equestrian, saddled up for Trooping the Colour on June 15, when she rode alongside Prince William and Prince Edward.

A video that went viral on X showed her expertly navigating her horse when it got jittery during the military parade in London.

The only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip received praise last year for being the hardest-working member of the royal family.

Anne is known for her businesslike approach to a busy schedule of public appearances. She took part in 457 royal engagements last year, compared with 425 for the king, 172 for William and 123 for Kate, according to statistics compiled by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

