Princess Anne, sister of King Charles, suffering memory loss after horse-related concussion: report

Princess Anne is said to be suffering from memory loss after an accident thought to involve a horse left her with a concussion and minor injuries.

The Telegraph reported that the 73-year-old’s memory loss is believed to be temporary. Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

The Princess Royal’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, also gave a brief update on Tuesday to well-wishers.

"She is recovering well, thank you," said Laurence, as quoted by People magazine. "We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care – and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene."

"We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal," he added.

A video shared to X by ITV’s Chris Ship showed the 69-year-old telling reporters, "She's fine. Slow but sure."

On Monday, Buckingham Palace said the sister of King Charles III was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure and is expected to make a full recovery. Her injury took place on Sunday while she was walking at her Gatcombe Park estate in southwestern England. The cause of Anne’s injuries wasn't clear, but doctors said her injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse’s head or legs.

"The king has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery," the palace said in a statement.

The accident is the latest health scare to hit the House of Windsor in recent months, with both the king, 75, and Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, undergoing treatment for cancer. That has strained the royal family’s ability to keep up a full slate of public appearances, with Anne and Queen Camilla taking on more engagements as Charles and Kate, 42, took time off to focus on their health.

As a result of her injuries, Anne was forced to cancel her appearance at a state dinner in honor of the emperor of Japan on Tuesday, as well as a trip to Canada planned for later in the week.

The only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip received praise last year for being the hardest-working member of the royal family.

Anne is known for her businesslike approach to a busy schedule of public appearances. Anne took part in 457 royal engagements last year, compared with 425 for the king, 172 for William and 123 for Kate, according to statistics compiled by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The princess, a celebrated equestrian, saddled up for Trooping the Colour on June 15, when she rode alongside Prince William and Prince Edward. A video that went viral on X showed her expertly navigating her horse when it got jittery during the military parade in London.

"Since most of their lives are spent on horseback – either fox hunting, playing polo or competing in equestrian trials – members of the royal family are no strangers to concussions, sprains and broken bones," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," previously told Fox News Digital. "Princess Anne… has probably sustained more injuries than any other member of the royal family, with the possible exception of King Charles."

It is believed that Anne will be able to go home this week.