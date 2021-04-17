Princes Harry, William fuel royal reconciliation while exiting Prince Philip's funeral side-by-side

Princes Harry and William fueled speculation of a royal reconciliation at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday as they were spotted exiting St. George's Chapel together, side-by-side.

The monumental moment was caught on camera after the slimmed-down send-off to the Duke of Edinburgh took place at Windsor Castle, featuring Queen Elizabeth II and various members of the royal family.

The sibling reunion took place after more than a year of tension between the dukes, first reportedly spawned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure as senior members of the royal family. The family rift appeared to heighten just last month, following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband of 73 years, died on April 9. He was 99.

The ceremonial royal funeral was one that the Duke of Edinburgh helped plan prior to his death. The ceremony, code-named Operation Forth Bridge, was limited to 30 attendees.

The Queen was joined by the four children she shared with Prince Philip -- Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward -- as well as Charles's wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Anne's husband Timothy Laurence and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

In addition to Princes William and Harry, the rest of Philip’s eight grandchildren -- Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn -- also were in attendance.

All funeral attendees were required to wear face coverings while inside St. George's Chapel.

Members of the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Royal Air Force and the British Army plan took part in the funeral procession. Philip’s coffin was carried to St. George’s Chapel on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

Harry, 36, did not walk alongside his brother William, 38, during the procession. The two joined family members in walking behind their grandfather’s casket with their cousin Peter Philips walking in between them.

Harry traveled solo earlier this week to attend the funeral as his wife Meghan stayed back in California with their almost 2-year-old son Archie. The Duchess of Sussex is expecting her second child, a girl due this summer. The 39-year-old was advised by a physician not to travel.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled down in Santa Barbara, California, last year, months after the couple announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

Philip's celebration of life marked the first time Harry came face-to-face publicly with the royal family since he and his wife stepped away from royal duties. The event also symbolized the first time Harry would see his family since Winfrey's interview -- viewed by nearly 50 million people globally -- aired on March 7.

During the televised sit-down, the couple suggested that an unnamed member of the royal family made a racist comment to Harry, 36, before the birth of their child Archie in 2019. Harry later clarified that his grandparents did not make the comment in question.

Days after the CBS special aired, the Duke of Cambridge defended the monarchy saying that they are "very much not a racist family."

Harry previously told Winfrey, 67, that his relationships with Charles, 72, and William, had ruptured.