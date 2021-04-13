Prince Philip had one important piece of advice for the younger royals before his death, filmmaker says

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Bullen believes there are many lessons the younger royals can learn from Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife Queen Elizabeth II in a role that both defined and constricted his life, died on April 9 at age 99. He was Britain’s longest-serving consort.

"I made a program with the duke for his 90th birthday," Bullen told Fox News. "He talked a lot about just getting on with things. Stop obsessing with trying to enjoy things. Stop obsessing over the emotion of a situation. Just do it, just get on with it. That’s what he said multiple times."

Bullen, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, is an award-winning documentarian who has been making programs about the royal family for nearly 10 years and has worked closely with Philip’s eldest son, Prince Charles, for eight. He said that during Philip’s birthday celebration, he stressed the importance of duty and service – as well as moving forward.

"A lot of young people, not just the young royals, could learn from the Duke of Edinburgh," said Bullen. "He described how it was important to stop worrying about what others thought of you and just do it. Just get on with it. Get on with the job. You know the Nike phrase, 'Just do it?' I think that was a mantra you could apply to Prince Philip’s life very easily."

In his lifetime, Philip fulfilled more than 20,000 royal engagements to boost Britain's interests at home and abroad. He headed hundreds of charities, founded programs that helped British schoolchildren participate in challenging outdoor adventures and played a prominent part in raising his four children, including Charles, 72, the heir to the throne.

As a consort, Philip wasn’t content to stay on the sidelines and enjoy a life of ease and wealth. Instead, he promoted British industry and science, espoused environmental preservations long before it became fashionable, and traveled frequently in support of his many charities.

When a friend suggested he should ease up a bit, Philip reportedly replied, "Well, what would I do? Sit around and knit?"

When Philip turned 90 in 2011, he told the BBC he was "winding down" his workload, adding he had "done my bit."

It wouldn’t be until 2017 when Philip announced he planned to step back from royal duties.

"Philip’s passing is incredibly sad for the U.K., for the Commonwealth, and for people all around the world," said Bullen. "He’s one of the great figures of the 20th and 21st centuries. Everybody knew him. He led an incredible life of service and duty. I believe he will be remembered fondly as someone who made a real difference in the world."

Philip is survived by the queen and their four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

