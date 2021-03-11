Prince William responds to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's allegations of racism from Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince William responded to accusations of racism made during his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Cambridge defended the monarchy saying that they are "very much not a racist family."

In comments made during a visit to an east London school, William directly addressed the explosive interview broadcast Sunday in the U.S. that his brother and the Duchess of Sussex gave to the American TV host.

William, second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, says he hadn’t yet spoken to Harry in the aftermath of the interview, "but I will do.’’

Harry and Meghan's comments have rocked the royal family — and touched off conversations around the world about racism, mental health and even the relationship between Britain and its former colonies.

Those tensions have only built as the public waited to see how the royal family would respond.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement to Fox News.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," said a statement from the Palace provided to Fox News on Tuesday. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

Meghan, who is biracial, said in the interview she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. She also said Harry told her there were "concerns and conversations" by a royal family member about the color of her baby’s skin when she was pregnant with their son, Archie.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.