Prince William jokes that remembering mathematics is hard while homeschooling kids during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince William wears many hats: Father, son, grandson, brother, prince and now, teacher.

With the spread of coronavirus causing schools around the globe to shut down, even members of royalty have faced the routine of online learning, relying on their parents when they need extra help.

SARAH FERGUSON PENS SWEET NOTE TO PRINCESS BEATRICE ON WHAT WOULD'VE BEEN HER WEDDING DAY: 'LOVE YOU'

A father of three, the 37-year-old Prince is among the parents making valiant attempts to assist their children with their schoolwork, as he touched on in a video chat featured in the new BBC documentary "Football, Prince William and Mental Health."

"Homeschooling is fun, isn't it?" William joked during the video chat with other parents, as People magazine noted. "You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can't do the maths questions at home."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY: DRONE REPORTS 'MORE PREVALENT' NEAR LA AREA WHERE SUSSEXES LIVE, SOURCE SAYS

Joe Hart, a former professional goalie, spoke up, noting that he knew nothing about phonics -- so his 5-year-old knew more than he did.

"The challenges of lockdown, hey!" William responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

William has shared three children -- George, 6, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2 -- with his wife, Kate Middleton, who also recently addressed the struggles of homeschooling during a recent appearance on ITV’s “This Morning."

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of [his sister] Charlotte’s projects,” said Middleton, 38. “Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work.”