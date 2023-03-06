Expand / Collapse search
Prince William
Published

Prince William, Kate Middleton's wax figures torn apart online: ‘Scared me’

The Prince and Princess of Wales' figurines in a Poland wax museum have gone viral

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Prince William and Kate Middleton's wax figurines in Poland have caused quite a stir online.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been featured in the Krakow Wax Museum for a while, but they just recently went viral after a TikTok user took her followers through the "worst wax museum in Poland."

In the video, the TikTok user showed figurines of William, 40, and Middleton, 41, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip, Mike Tyson, Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow and more.

Middleton's figure was featured in all white outfit while William's donned a red ceremonial uniform.

KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE WILLIAM SHOW ‘WHO THEY ARE BEHIND CLOSED DOORS’ WITH BAFTAS ‘LOVE TAP’: EXPERT

"lol prince William scared me with his smile lol," one person wrote in the comments.

Another user added, "Prince William had me screaming." 

"The William and Kate. I'm dead," one person wrote along with the laughing emoji.

"Prince William and Kate had me cackling [sic]!!" wrote another. "Prince William expression killed me," said one person to which another individual replied in part, "scary as hell."

In a review on Tripadvisor, one person titled their review "so bad it's good," and shared photos of the Kate and William figurines. They stated in part, "Most of the waxworks are so bad, but some are actually quite good. We were creeped out the whole way around." The person noted that her and her sister "ended up having such a laugh."

Meanwhile, other commenters on the TikTok video said, "William's was spot on."

The viral moment comes after the royal couple battled it out on stationary bicycles while visiting the South of Wales last week.

Kate Middleton and her husband greeted hundreds of community members after touring the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre in Port Talbot.

Middleton cycled wearing a long, black-and-white houndstooth skirt with a long-sleeved turtle-neck sweater. William was dressed in a dapper blue suit.

Her classic ensemble (complete with black heels) didn't stop her from pedaling to victory and winning the 45-second "Tour de Aberavon." Middleton reigned victorious, was called a "fantastic" student and was awarded a small gold trophy for her win in the class.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

