Kate Middleton reunites with former prep school teacher who says she was a 'fantastic' student

Kate Middleton reunited with one of her prep school teachers this week who called her a "fantastic" student.

The Princess of Wales immediately pulled Jim Embury in for a hug when she recognized her former history teacher among a crowd outside the National Maritime Museum Cornwall Thursday.

"The things you taught me I now teach to my children," the princess told him, according to Cornwall Live. Kate and Prince William have three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The Duchess of Cambridge went on to major in art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met William.

KATE MIDDLETON SHARES PHOTO OF HERSELF AS A BABY AS PART OF EARLY CHILDHOOD CAMPAIGN

Kate and William were at the museum, where Embury is a volunteer, for a tour.

The couple was on their first official visit to Cornwall on England’s Atlantic coast since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The title had previously been held by William’s father King Charles III.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Embury later said of Kate, "She was a fantastic student, and it was a great class."