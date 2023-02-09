Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton
Published

Kate Middleton reunites with former prep school teacher who says she was a 'fantastic' student

The Princess of Wales ran into her former teacher while greeting crowds outside the National Maritime Museum Cornwall

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the Earthshot event in Boston Video

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the Earthshot event in Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the Earthshot event in Boston to crowds screaming with excitement.

Kate Middleton reunited with one of her prep school teachers this week who called her a "fantastic" student. 

The Princess of Wales immediately pulled Jim Embury in for a hug when she recognized her former history teacher among a crowd outside the National Maritime Museum Cornwall Thursday. 

"The things you taught me I now teach to my children," the princess told him, according to Cornwall Live. Kate and Prince William have three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. 

The Duchess of Cambridge went on to major in art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met William. 

Kate Middleton was on her first official trip to Cornwall this week since becoming the Duchess of Cornwall last year. 

Kate Middleton was on her first official trip to Cornwall this week since becoming the Duchess of Cornwall last year.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

KATE MIDDLETON SHARES PHOTO OF HERSELF AS A BABY AS PART OF EARLY CHILDHOOD CAMPAIGN

Kate Middleton hugs her former school teacher in Cornwall. 

Kate Middleton hugs her former school teacher in Cornwall.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kate and William were at the museum, where Embury is a volunteer, for a tour.

Kate Middleton spotted her former teacher while greeting crowds outside the National Maritime Museum Cornwall. 

Kate Middleton spotted her former teacher while greeting crowds outside the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.  ( Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The couple was on their first official visit to Cornwall on England’s Atlantic coast since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The title had previously been held by William’s father King Charles III. 

Kate Middleton speaks to children at the Dracaena Centre in Falmouth, Cornwall. 

Kate Middleton speaks to children at the Dracaena Centre in Falmouth, Cornwall.  (Ben Birchall/Pool/ AFP via Getty Images)

Embury later said of Kate, "She was a fantastic student, and it was a great class."

