Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suspend their official Instagram account: 'Thank you to this community'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making another move as they transition out of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have suspended the use of their official Instagram handle, @sussexroyal, where they have been posting updates about their family and charity work since getting married.

The couple made the announcement on Monday.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues," they captioned the post highlighting community.

"Thank you to this community-- for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another," it concluded.

The couple also paid tribute to all the hardworking individuals who are making a difference during the coronavirus pandemic.

"What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic," they wrote.

This latest decision comes on the heels of the couple -- along with their 10-month-old son Archie Harrison -- reportedly moving from Canada to Los Angeles.

According to People magazine, Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, have been staying in a secluded compound and have stuck close to home during the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when the couple made the move.

On Sunday, they announced that they would not be looking for the US government to fund their private security after President Donald Trump tweeted about their relocation.

In his tweet, Trump made sure to note that the U.S. won’t be footing the bill to keep them safe after they made the decision to step back from their senior royal duties and live outside the U.K., financially independent of the crown. However, it seems the couple already had their security concerns sorted out.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources,” a spokesperson for them told Fox News. “Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

Rumors of a move to America have been circulating since the royals announced this past January that they'd "step back" and only live in the U.K. part-time.

Reports emerged last month that Markle and Harry were "looking at houses" in Los Angeles for the summer.

“They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A., too,” a friend who was part of their circle told People magazine. “They’ll likely have houses in both places."

