Prince Charles is 'enormously touched' by well wishes following coronavirus diagnosis

Prince Charles may be in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, but the British royal says he has many reasons to be grateful.

An update on the Prince of Wales, 71, who is currently self-isolating at the Burnham on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was shared to his office's official Instagram account.

"Thank you for all your 'Get Well Soon' messages for His Royal Highness," the post reads. "He is enormously touched by your kind words."

Prince Harry and Prince William's father, who is first in line to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus this week after displaying mild symptoms, his office has announced.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the Clarence House said to Fox News in a statement Wednesday morning.

The statement confirmed that the Duchess of Cornwall tested negative for the virus. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire.

Charles' diagnosis came days after Prince Albert of Monaco revealed his positive diagnosis of COVID-19. According to multiple reports, Prince Charles sat across from Prince Albert at a WaterAid charity event in London days before testing positive, but the Clarence House said it is "not possible" to conclude where exactly the Prince of Wales picked up the virus.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla had already canceled their eight-day royal tour, which was set to begin on March 17 and conclude on March 25, with stops in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace also confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that Prince Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is in good health despite the growing pandemic hitting close to home.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12 of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," the spokesman said.