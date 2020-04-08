Kate Middleton, Prince William wish a Happy Easter to students, staff in sweet video chat

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are sharing a special message with the students and staff of a U.K. school that has stayed open during the coronavirus pandemic for children of essential employees.

The royal duo shared a video to Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing their chats with various students and faculty members at Casterton Primary Academy, in which Happy Easter wishes were exchanged ahead of the upcoming holiday.

The video began with a short montage of William, 37, and Middleton, 38, offering greetings to several groups of students before focusing on a handful of specific interactions.

The first clip featured the royals speaking with two young boys wearing bunny ears, both of whom showed off their artwork: photos of their mothers, who work in health care in various forms.

One of the boys noted that they're "happy" to be at school and the other explained that he appreciates the opportunity to "meet new people."

Next, William and Middleton spoke to a pair of sisters, who also showed off their art projects.

In their final discussion, the royals spoke directly with faculty members of the school, thanking them for their dedication to the children.

"We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done ..." William said. "Please pass on many messages of support for the staff and all the volunteers, they're doing a great job."

Middleton then shared similar sentiments to the staff.

“[It's important] for all the parents who are key workers to know that... the normality is there for [their children] and they’ve got the structure, and they’ve got a safe place to be, so really, really well done to all of you," she said. "I know it's not easy circumstances, but it's fantastic."

William then wished the staff a "Happy Easter," explaining that “there’ll be a lot of chocolate eaten here, don’t worry.”