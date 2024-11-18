Prince William, Kate Middleton’s security breach is ‘troubling reminder’ of royals’ vulnerability: experts

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be keeping their focus on protecting their three young children following a security breach that has rocked the House of Windsor.

Fox News Digital confirmed that burglars broke into a building on the royal family’s Windsor Castle estate. It’s the location of Adelaide Cottage, where the Prince and Princess of Wales reside with Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

"For Prince William and Catherine, this is of course horrific because at this time, when they are under immense stress due to her health concerns, this is the last thing they need," British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON'S WINDSOR CASTLE ESTATE TARGETED BY BURGLARS

"Who on Earth could sleep well at night knowing this sort of violation of their safety has taken place?... Supposedly, armed guards have been [previously] removed because they were viewed as unpleasant for the tourists and the public to see. Surely, tourists would be calm and happy to see the royal family protected by armed guards!"

"William and Catharine… were in no danger whatsoever," royal expert Neil Sean also told Fox News Digital. "But a source pointed out to me the situation could’ve had a far more sinister turn… the fact that [the burglars] got so far inside Windsor grounds was very alarming, particularly for William. Naturally, [he] is worried about any stress and concern about his wife, and of course, his father."

Thames Valley Police told Fox News Digital the estate, which also houses several employees, was targeted in October.

"At around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday 13 October, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor," said Thames Valley Police in a statement.

"Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pickup and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area," police continued.

They added, "No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing."

"It is quite scary for the people that live within the Windsor Castle grounds," Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, told Fox News Digital. "It is a bit of a sanctuary despite the foot traffic. I have been shuffled out at closing time, so the occupants of the grounds can enjoy some level of normality in the day."

"A few years ago, someone also attempted to ambush Queen Elizabeth II there," she pointed out. "Knowing how expensive royal security costs are, it’s disappointing to discover how ineffective they have been. And while ugly… it sounds like it’s time to invest in some modern technology."

The Sun, which originally reported the news, wrote that William, Kate and their children were all home asleep at the time of the break-in. It was a Sunday night before a school day for the young royals. The family moved to Adelaide Cottage in 2022 so they could be close to the children’s school.

Their home is five minutes away from the building that was burglarized.

Sean said that King Charles was in Scotland at the time, while his wife Queen Camilla had traveled to India.

"William was very keen to keep this under wraps until the situation was concluded as he didn’t want to cause any alarm," Sean claimed. "For now, security is at higher alert at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Adelaide Cottage… only Prince George was aware of the situation as the other two are considered too young to be told."

It has been a turbulent year for the royals. Both Kate, 42, and Charles, 76, were diagnosed with cancer early this year. In September, the Princess of Wales announced she had completed chemotherapy treatment.

William, 42, who took time off to support his wife, admitted during his recent trip to South Africa that 2024 was "brutal" and probably "the hardest year of my life."

British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital that the security breach serves as "a troubling reminder" of potential threats.

"While the theft itself might appear opportunistic, the ease with which the perpetrators breached the security perimeter underscores vulnerabilities that could, in different circumstances, be exploited for more sinister purposes," Sacerdoti explained.

"The proximity of the raid to Adelaide Cottage, home to the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, sharpens this concern," he shared. "The thieves demonstrated a level of familiarity with the estate, suggesting surveillance or prior knowledge. This raises the unsettling possibility of how such knowledge could be weaponized by those with more dangerous intentions."

"The incident highlights the dual nature of threats faced by the estate - protecting physical assets and ensuring the safety of key members of the royal family," Sacerdoti continued. "Material losses are, of course, regrettable, but the symbolic and practical implications of a security breach near one of the most senior royal households are far more profound.

"It emphasizes the need for robust, adaptive security measures that account for both opportunistic crimes and targeted threats, ensuring that such incidents do not escalate into direct risks to individuals."

Sean tells Fox News Digital that "an excellent source" told him that police "have not ruled out that this could’ve been an inside job" because of the time of the break-in and how the burglar[s] knew exactly where to find the stolen equipment. Thames Valley Police didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about that theory.

Fordwich pointed out that farm equipment thefts "are at a record high in the U.K."

"Sadly, this incident for most people in the U.K. is all too common as their security has been threatened," she added.

Despite the security scare, the royal experts are adamant that the family will follow the late queen’s mantra: keep calm and carry on.

"This breach is unlikely to drastically change how William and Catherine live their lives on a day-to-day basis," said Sacerdoti. "Their choice to reside at Adelaide Cottage reflected a desire for a balance between privacy and accessibility. Such incidents, though unnerving, are unlikely to deter them from their commitment to a relatively grounded family life."

"However, it may lead to intensified security protocols around their residence, particularly given the visibility of the Shaw Farm Gate, a regular exit for the family," he added.

"I believe the Prince of Wales and his family are confident in their security teams," added Schofield.

Sean believes that this is a crucial moment for the police as all eyes are on them.

"This is proving really embarrassing for Thames Valley Police," he said. "This situation happened virtually over three weeks ago now and, so far, nothing has happened, no arrest and no real move forward."