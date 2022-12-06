Prince William, Kate Middleton put on a united front in new pic amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's NYC trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton are choosing to keep calm and carry on as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gear up to drop another bombshell.

On Tuesday, Kensington Palace shared a black and white shot of the Prince and Princess of Wales during what appeared to be an intimate moment from Friday’s Earthshot Awards ceremony in Boston.

"Behind the scenes at the second annual #EartshotPrize awards ceremony," the palace captioned the snap on Twitter. "Celebrating brilliant solutions and the inspiring people behind them!"

Behind the scenes at the second annual #EarthshotPrize awards ceremony 🌎🏆



Celebrating brilliant solutions and the inspiring people behind them!

The photo came shortly after Chris Ship, the ITV News royal editor, tweeted that Middleton’s upcoming holiday special will be recorded on Dec. 15. It is the same day that Netflix is releasing the second installment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries.

"King and Queen Concert to go to Kate’s Christmas carol concert at @wabbey [Westminster Abbey] it has been announced," he tweeted. "Princess of Wales’ carol service is recorded on 15 December (same day @netflix chose to release 2nd set of Harry & Meghan episodes). Concert on @ITV on Christmas Eve."

King and Queen Concert to go to Kate's Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey it has just been announced.

Princess of Wales' carol service is recorded on 15 December (same day Netflix chose to release 2nd set of Harry & Meghan episodes).

Concert on ITV on Christmas Eve 🎄

King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will join the Prince and Princess of Wales for "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas." The event, organized by Middleton, 40, with the support of the Royal Foundation, also unites other members of the royal family, along with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers and military personnel. According to Buckingham Palace, the goal is to "celebrate the joy that human connection can bring."

"This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," a statement read.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them."

Middleton hosted her first Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in 2021. At the time, the mother of three paid tribute to those who supported their communities in the U.K. during the coronavirus pandemic. She gave her first public performance on piano during a duet with Scottish singer Tom Walker on the song "For Those Who Can’t Be Here." William, 40, delivered a reading from Luke 2:1-7.

This year's events will feature a duet from opera singer Alfie Boe and Melanie C of the Spice Girls. The Christmas Eve broadcast will be narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Last month, Middleton gave the public the chance to select the final song for the concert. The winning carol, selected by a Twitter poll run in association with "Good Morning Britain" was "O Come, All Ye Faithful."

On Monday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted arriving at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, where they arrived by private jet. Upon arrival, the couple made their way straight to their awaiting SUV.

The couple is in town to receive the Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization on Tuesday. The glitzy gala, hosted by Alec Baldwin, will honor Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bank of America chief Brian Moynihan, as well as late NBA legend Bill Russell, who passed away in July at age 88.

Then on Thursday, Netflix will drop the first installment of the couple’s docuseries "Harry & Meghan." The trailer was released as the Prince and Princess of Wales embarked on their first U.S. trip in eight years to promote the future king’s Earthshot Prize.

"No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors," the Duke of Sussex is heard saying in the trailer as a photo of the former American actress crying while holding a cell phone is shown. There is the sound of glass breaking before the trailer shows a photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales looking stern during a royal outing.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear the story from us?" said Markle, 41, as the trailer ends.

Netflix is billing the six-part series as "an unprecedented and in-depth" look at "one of the most-discussed couples in history."

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming for the streaming giant.

The couple has already addressed their problems with the royal family in a bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.