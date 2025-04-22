Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Royal Families

Prince William and Kate Middleton battle Prince Harry’s ‘spare’ curse with bold parenting changes: experts

The Prince and Princess of Wales are breaking royal tradition to ensure Prince Louis, who turns seven Wednesday, doesn't feel like a 'spare'

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
close
Prince William, Kate Middleton learn from Princess Diana's marriage Video

Prince William, Kate Middleton learn from Princess Diana's marriage

The paperback version of Andrew Morton's book, "The Queen: Her Life," was recently published. The bestselling author is known as Princess Diana's biographer.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are determined not to raise a royal "spare."

The couple’s youngest son, Prince Louis, is celebrating his seventh birthday on Wednesday. While party plans have been kept under wraps, his mother will likely bake him a cake, a tradition that, according to reports, she has maintained with her three children.

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital it’s one of the many things the couple has been adamant about to ensure Louis, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are treated like equals. They cited Prince Harry’s struggles with being the "spare," which he documented in his explosive tell-all.

KATE MIDDLETON PUTS FOOT DOWN WITH ROYAL CHILDREN, ‘BARBARIC’ RITUAL: EXPERT

Kate Middleton laughs while Prince Louis makes funny faces

Prince Louis is celebrating his seventh birthday. (Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"They are both determined to avoid the traditional ‘heir and spare’ dynamic by emphasizing that Prince George is the ‘first among equals,’ so that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are treated as his equals," British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"This ensures they all feel valued and included, rather than sidelined or overshadowed," she added.

Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte all in navy outfits at the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to (from left): Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Harry’s memoir "Spare" was published in 2023, depicting the Duke of Sussex as an unhappy royal who attempted to find his way over the years. The 40-year-old's story is dominated by his rivalry with elder brother William, heir to the British throne, and the death of their mother, Princess Diana. 

Copies of Prince Harry's memoir Spare on a top of a table

Prince Harry detailed his struggles with royal life in his 2023 memoir "Spare." (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry, who is tormented by his status as a "spare," recounts a longstanding sibling rivalry that worsened after he began a relationship with American actress Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018.

According to reports, William and Harry are not on speaking terms.

Prince William and Prince Harry wear blue suits

According to multiple reports, Prince William and Prince Harry are not on speaking terms. (Getty Images)

Fordwich pointed out that William and Kate have put on a united front over the years in giving their children as normal an upbringing as possible. They were determined, she said, to make sure that none of their children felt they were a "spare" within their household.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A split side-by-side image of Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton (left) are determined not to raise a royal "spare." Royal experts claimed to Fox News Digital that the term has haunted Prince Harry (right) over the years. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"William and Kate accomplished this by working as a family unit, for household chores, cooking and the like," she explained. "Previous royal generations relied heavily on nannies, whilst their parents focused on royal duties, thereby leaving little time for hands-on involvement. This resulted in their children feeling emotionally neglected."

"Both William and Kate, untraditionally for royals, are very involved in their children’s daily lives, from school runs to bedtime routines," she shared. 

Kate Middleton in a blue coat dress touching Prince Louis' back

Kate Middleton's nickname for Prince Louis is "Lou Bugs." (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"They’ve maintained strong family bonds, a sense of normalcy and are reducing feelings of isolation, as well as favoritism. This is in stark contrast to William and Harry’s childhood, which was plagued by their parents’ highly publicized, acrimonious divorce, as well as the frequent pressures of royal life."

Prince Louis shouts and covers his ears as there is a special flypast over Buckingham Palace in front of Queen Elizabeth for her Platinum Jubilee

Prince Louis looked outraged during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee when there was a flypast over Buckingham Palace. England's longest-reigning monarch passed away in 2022 at age 96. (DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images)

While heirs have a predestined fate, spares have no defined role and often struggle to find a meaningful purpose as they’re thrust into the spotlight, Vogue.com reported. The outlet noted that as time goes on, a spare’s importance and influence "wane along with their place in the line of succession."

"The younger-sibling syndrome is an enduring problem," said Robert Lacy, author of "Battle of Brothers," as quoted by the outlet. "The system has not found a way of giving them the recognition that they need."

Kate Middleton wearing a brown and white polka dot dress walking alongside prince william in navy slacks and a blazer with their three children

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen here arriving at Lambrook School.  (Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

But it’s different for William and Kate, Fordwich insisted.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

William and Kate welcomed their third kid, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Harry has frequently complained that his pain was neither comforted nor acknowledged," she said. "William is most determined to create a close-knit, emotionally supportive family. He and Kate have always prioritized their relationship, as well as family togetherness, in the hope that they’ll be able to avoid the chaos and emotional fallout William experienced as a boy."

"It was Kate’s stable home life that was a great part of his attraction to her," she shared. "He appreciated how empathetic she was, her calm discipline and her ability to provide a comforting, happy home. This, they believe, will ensure their children are more resilient and family-oriented."

The Prince and Princess of Wales at the coronation of King Charles III, in May 2023.

The Prince and Princess of Wales at the coronation of King Charles III, in May 2023. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner also told Fox News Digital that William and Kate’s children are "all treated the same" despite their royal titles. George, 11, is second in line to the British throne.

Prince George was all smiles dressed in red during King Charles III's coronation in May 2023.

Prince George is second in line to the throne. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"William and Kate have taken a more modern approach [to parenting]," he said. "For example, this year they decided to be [together] on Easter Sunday rather than go to the royal service at Windsor. Louis is not left out of anything. They are a very tight-knit family in that way."

Pelham Turner noted that William had long been aware of how deeply the "spare" role impacted his younger brother.

Prince Harry split with Prince William

As Prince William (right) prepared to be king, Prince Harry (left) struggled to find his way. (Getty Images)

"William had always favored meetings with the late queen each Sunday," he said. "She was teaching him monarchy diplomacy, leaving Harry behind."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Princess Diana and Prince Harry catch British Grand Prix together

Princess Diana made sure Prince Harry was included in royal gatherings as much as possible. (Coventry Telegraph Archive/Getty Images)

The UK’s Express previously reported that the Queen Mother, William and Harry’s great-grandmother, would often exclude Harry from gatherings as a child, giving preferential treatment to the future king. The outlet claimed this treatment made Harry "envious" and prone to lashing out.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," previously told Fox News Digital there’s good reason why the term continues to haunt Harry. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seen at King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry is seen here sitting three rows behind his family at his father's coronation. (Ben Stansall/Getty Images)

"Harry was always in the shadow of his big brother, and it had a profound effect on his self-confidence — or lack thereof," Andersen explained. 

Prince Harry and the now King Charles holding something at Westminster Abbey for the funeral service of Princess Diana

Prince Harry was 12 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997. (Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive)

"Within the royal family, the focus was always on William. Outside the royal family, the focus was always on William. If there was a social situation, or a ceremonial situation, or even a family get-together, Harry was shunted aside, and in many cases completely ignored… When these things happen to you beginning in infancy, obviously you're going to build up some resentment."

"Anybody who doesn't think that Harry feels used and abused — and to some extent he undoubtedly was — isn't paying very close attention," Andersen added.

Princess Diana wears yellow blouse while holding Prince Harry as a toddler

Princess Diana with a young Prince Harry. (Terry Fincher/Getty Images)

Andersen described how Diana intervened when she realized that the prince was being cast aside.

PRINCE HARRY'S OBSESSION WITH BEING A ‘SPARE’ IS DESTROYING HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH ROYAL FAMILY: EXPERTS

The Queen Mother and Prince William in 1994

According to royal experts, the Queen Mother favored her great-grandson, Prince William, who is the future king. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

"One particularly touching example occurred when the beloved Queen Mother had the brothers for tea at Clarence House and made Harry sit in a separate corner alone while she chatted with William," Andersen explained. "William was going to be king. William was the important one. The royal family traditionally has never been known for either its sensitivity or subtlety."

"Diana tried to change that… But frankly, Diana knew that Harry would have a tough row to hoe," Andersen shared.

princess diana sitting with prince charles and young harry and william

Prince Harry said that there were parts of his childhood that were "painful." (Mathieu Polak/Sygma/Getty Images)

"She hoped he could find his way and not be suffocated in the looming shadow of his big brother… Then, imagine how that was amplified by Diana's death just days before Harry's 13th birthday.

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON LEARN FROM PRINCESS DIANA'S MARRIAGE

Prince William, Kate Middleton learn from Princess Diana's marriage Video

"It wasn't long before the adorable scamp was unfairly turned into a drug-using problem child. And as we know from Harry’s book, to some extent, that was engineered by the palace to make [his father] Charles and [his wife] Camilla look good."

Royal author Robert Lacey told "Good Morning America" in 2020 that Harry’s unhappiness with being known as the royal "spare" continued to grow over the years. Lacey told the outlet it worsened when it became obvious that William and Kate were being prepped to take over the throne one day.

Prince William and Prince Harry in London

Prince William is heir to the British throne. (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

"The British royal system can be very cruel, and it's particularly cruel to the spare," said Lacey. "Harry came to realize… that he was typecast as the court jester, the No. 2."

Prince Harry in a navy suit and tie holds Meghan Markle's hand, wearing a dark dress after the Queen passed away

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals and moved to California. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Harry and his wife Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020. They’re residing in California where they are raising their two young children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending