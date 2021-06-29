Prince William joins Queen Elizabeth on monarch’s first trip to Scotland since Prince Philip’s death

Prince William is supporting his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday, the Duke of Cambridge joined the reigning monarch in Scotland. It is the first time the queen, 95, is undertaking a week of royal duties in Scotland since the death of her husband Prince Philip in April, People magazine reported.

According to the outlet, William, 39, and Elizabeth started their day at a soda maker’s factory in Cumbernauld, new Glasglow. Irn Bru, a famous Scottish soda, was created by A.G. Barr and it’s said to contain 32 different ingredients in its top-secret recipe.

The queen officially opened the new facility and was given a rundown on the company’s 140-year-old history alongside her grandson. The pair were also shown some of the company’s other brands, such as Rubicon fruit and juice drinks, as well as Strathmore Still Spring Water.

The visit is significant to William, who is second in line to the throne. One of his royal titles is Earl of Strathearn in Scotland.

After the visit, Elizabeth and William then headed to the official royal residence of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh for the Ceremony of the Keys, a traditional welcome ceremony where the queen was officially welcomed to the Scottish capital by the Lord Provost. Then, the royals met with local volunteers and first responders to thank them for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outlet noted that Elizabeth is staying in Scotland through Thursday and the trip will span from Edinburgh to Glasgow and Stirling. Buckingham Palace said the queen is "celebrating Scottish community, innovation and history."

The palace added that while William was with the queen on Monday, her daughter Princess Anne will join her on Wednesday and Thursday.

A former senior aide at the palace told the outlet that the royal family will "step up" and be by the queen’s side, especially after losing her husband of 73 years.

"Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on," said the insider. "She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9 at age 99. In his lifetime, he fulfilled more than 20,000 royal engagements to boost British interests at home and abroad, as well as headed hundreds of charities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.