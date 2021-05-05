Prince William hopes to ‘modernize’ the monarchy when he becomes king, source claims

Prince William is in no rush to be king – but he already has big plans for his reign.

The 38-year-old is second in line to the British throne following his father Prince Charles, 72, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, 95 and the late Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9 at age 99.

"William is already thinking about the future of the monarchy and the changes he’ll make," a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday. "While he respects protocol, he plans to modernize some aspects and is making it his mission to be more relatable than previous generations."

While the Duke of Cambridge "won’t be revealing everything about the personal life" anytime soon, he has gotten more comfortable in his senior role over the years.

"William accepts that being in the spotlight is part of the job, and is fine with it," claimed the royal insider. "He takes his future role as king seriously and sees it as a great honor and privilege to be in his position. The monarchy and his family will always come first."

William’s younger brother Prince Harry previously told Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell tell-all that aired in March that both his father and brother "are trapped" within their positions.

"They don’t get to leave," said the 36-year-old. "And I have a huge compassion for that."

However, the source claimed William was "fuming" over the allegation.

"William is bound by his duty, but doesn’t feel trapped," the source alleged. "William does not support Harry giving up on the family and running away and absolutely does not support speaking out against the crown."

Back in July 2020, True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News that palace insiders told him that William "was very much stepping up in his role as a more senior member of the royal family in many ways, in terms of his public profile and what he was doing."

"The word that was used was ‘his monarchy manifesto,’ which I quite like," said Bullen at the time. "It’s… an idea of what sort of king he’s going to be."

"He’s a very 21st-century royal [but] he’s clearly learned a lot from his father and he’s been coached by his grandmother," Bullen shared. "So all that heritage still sits with him… he puts duty first. The crown comes first, but you know, he’s married to a woman [Kate Middleton] who is not the classic royal bride. She’s from a family upbringing that’s much more similar to a lot of ours. And I think that in itself makes him different."