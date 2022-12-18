Prince William attends exes wedding solo amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix drama

The Prince of Wales put family drama behind him for a few hours to attend his ex-girlfriend's wedding.

Prince William appeared solo for the reception at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Gloucestershire, England, on Saturday where he witnessed Rose Farquhar marry George Gemmell.

Farquhar, a former contestant on "The Voice UK," is believed to be William's first girlfriend. She made the guest list when he married Kate Middleton in 2011.

MEGHAN MAKRLE AND HARRY WANT ‘APOLOGY’ AND ‘ROYAL SUMMIT’ WITH FAMILY POST NETFLIX DOCUSERIES

"It was a magical winter wedding in the snow," a source told People magazine. "The bride and groom left in a tunnel of guests with sparklers in the dark, before leaving in the back of a vintage Land Rover. The Cotswolds are so beautiful in the snow!"

Another Prince William ex was also reportedly in attendance, Olivia Hunt, in addition to Tom Inskip, Guy Pelly, Mark Tomlinson, Natasha Rufus Isaacs and husband Rupert Finch, an ex-boyfriend of Kate Middleton.

William's strained relationship with Harry was recently confirmed by the Duke of Sussex who claimed his older brother and heir to the throne screamed at him over his decision to step back from royal responsibilities.

PRINCE HARRY CLAIMS PRINCE WILLIAM SCREAMED AT HIM OVER ROYAL EXIT IN NETFLIX DOC: ‘IT WAS TERRIFYING’

Friends of the Prince of Wales reportedly said, "Things have been very strained for a while" between Harry and William. "There is sadness at where things currently are with his brother … and there’s a memoir coming."

Another close friend of Prince William said: "The whole thing is mad."

During the six-hour, episodic documentary, Harry and Meghan both detailed instances where Markle, who is bi-racial, felt unsupported by the Palace while she was being racially targeted by the British press.

The Netflix series followed the beginning of their relationship in 2016, their marriage in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018, and their ultimate decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in 2020 following what they claimed was scrutiny from inside and outside the Palace.

Neither the Archewell Foundation nor Kensington Palace immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meghan and Harry allegedly believe there are "double standards" within the family as Lady Susan Hussey , a former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, received a reconciliation meeting with Ngozi Fulani after Hussey made "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" comments about Fulani's heritage.

Fulani alleged she was repeatedly asked by a palace household member identified only as "Lady SH" where she "really" came from. The individual allegedly didn’t accept Fulani’s response that she was born in the U.K. and is a British citizen.

Fulani claimed that, after sharing she was from east London, she was then interrogated and asked, "What nationality are you?" "Where do you really come from?" "Where do your people come from?" and "No, what part of Africa are YOU from?"

Hussey, 83, is Prince William’s godmother. The BBC also reported that Hussey apologized and resigned.

"Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability," a source told The Times. "That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they’d like to have a meeting."

The couple sued Associated Newspapers in 2020 after a private letter Meghan wrote to her father Thomas Markle was published. The note had been suggested by the royal family, and Meghan felt she had been chastised for sending the correspondence.

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," Harry said during the episode. "I watched the whole thing."

He added, "Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created or caused by that? Of course, we don't. "[But] bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her. I thought she was brave and courageous, but that doesn't surprise me because she is brave and courageous."