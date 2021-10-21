Prince William and Kate Middleton will likely visit the U.S. in 2022 to boost their popularity, source claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton have their sights on America.

Palace insiders recently told Katie Nicholl, royal author and Vanity Fair correspondent, that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will very likely make a high-profile visit across the pond in 2022 to boost their popularity.

"[They] are aware that their popularity took a bit of a dive post the Oprah interview, and that the focus now is on getting that support back," one source told the outlet.

The couple’s last official visit to the U.S. was in December 2014. At the time, the duchess, 39, was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

According to the outlet, it’s unknown whether the couple would visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California if they were in the U.S. William, 39, did confirm that the U.S. will host the Earshot Prize ceremony next year. It first took place in London on Sunday.

The source noted that the couple was aware of how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey impacted their profile.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to the media mogul in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess, 40, talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately. William, 39, was also the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by his younger brother and sister-in-law.

The interview revealed tensions between the brothers, who had long been seen as close and who supported each other after the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

When asked about his relationship with William, Harry, 37, said: "Time heals all things, hopefully."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.