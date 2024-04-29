King Charles' trust in Prince Harry is 'long gone' after he caused family 'tsunami of hurt': expert

Prince Harry is heading to London on May 8 for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games – and royal watchers are wondering if his family will welcome him with open arms.

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in California, is commemorating the games for wounded armed forces members, both serving and veterans.

"There will be no senior members of the royal family to support Prince Harry," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital.

PRINCE HARRY LOSES 1ST APPEAL BID IN COURT BATTLE OVER UK SECURITY PROTECTION

"Prince Harry is suffering the consequences of his actions," Schofield said. "Harry does not take responsibility for the tsunami of hurt he has caused his family. The king sees this very clearly. Harry is still under the impression that he has not done anything wrong by purging family secrets for paychecks. That delusion concerns everyone that used to be close to Harry."

"The king is happy to spend time with his youngest son but will remain guarded to protect the people that he loves and who have shown him unconditional loyalty," Schofield said. "Harry will always have access to his father, but the trust is long gone."

Harry, 39, has had a troubled relationship with the royal family since he quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle. According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media prompted the move.

Markle, 42, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince in 2018. They now live in the wealthy coastal city of Montecito in California with their two children.

Following their departure, Harry and his wife aired their grievances about life as royals. In 2021, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview that was viewed by 50 million people globally. After releasing a six-part docuseries on Netflix in 2022, Harry’s memoir, "Spare," hit bookshelves in 2023, quickly becoming a bestseller.

He showed up alone for his father’s coronation in May 2023 but left as soon as the ceremony ended to return to the U.S. for his son’s birthday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"King Charles is not pushy and will not demand any type of reconciliation," Schofield said.

Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment, Buckingham Palace announced in February. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during the 75-year-old's "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement at the time.

In a video shared in March, Harry's sister-in-law, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, 42, revealed that she, too, is battling a form of cancer and has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Following the news of his father’s diagnosis, Harry traveled to the U.K. to visit him. The meeting reportedly lasted less than an hour, and it’s understood that the prince didn’t meet with his brother, Prince William, Prince of Wales, 41.

"It is likely, given that he is courageously battling cancer, that Harry will see the king," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "The king’s door is always open to his son, though that does not mean they have a meeting of minds."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Catherine is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, and this is an extremely stressful time for her and for William and their family," Fitzwilliams said. "Whatever private contact there has been is one thing. That is the only way eventually to bridge the rift. I would not expect them to meet."

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital that it’s very unlikely the brothers will have peace talks.

William and Harry, who were once close, have been estranged since the Sussexes made their royal exit. During the king’s coronation in May, the brothers were never seen speaking or even acknowledging each other.

"Harry's trip does serve an important purpose because it allows him to once again visit his father without sounding alarm bells about the king's condition," Andersen said. "King Charles does not see it as his job to bring his sons back together and, given all that is on William's plate at the moment – having to be there for his cancer-stricken father and his cancer-stricken wife – the king isn't going to put any more pressure on his eldest son."

"Harry is focused on his father's health. That's the purpose of this trip – to check in on Papa and see for himself how he is doing – as much as it is to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games," Andersen said. "I wouldn't count on Harry getting to spend much time with the king, but let's hope that palace schedulers give him more than 45 minutes this time."

"The king's cancer battle may have the effect of repairing his relationship with Harry, but there is no evidence that it has had any healing effect on the brothers. There is still great, simmering anger there," Andersen added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While Markle won’t be joining her husband in the U.K., the couple has accepted an invitation to visit Nigeria in May to highlight the Invictus Games.

"Meghan tells friends that she does not feel welcome or comfortable in the U.K.," Schofield said. "I know that their popularity has seen a severe decline in Britain, but I also know that Meghan would be treated with kindness if she opted to attend. I am surprised that Meghan would not want to appear alongside Prince Harry to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. There will be no senior members of the royal family there to support Prince Harry."

Fitzwilliams said it's a smart move that the duchess isn’t joining her spouse in his homeland.

"Harry and Meghan … visiting Nigeria is an extremely good idea, given the country’s interest in hosting a future Invictus Games and also given her Nigerian ancestry," said Fitzwilliams. "However, their attacks on the commonwealth in their Netflix series were ridiculous. Meghan’s image is toxic in Britain and her ratings in the polls are as dreadful as Harry’s. The press is hostile, and she is wise not to accompany him, as it’s been reported."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the king remains hopeful that in time there will be peace talks between the families.

"No father wants to lose a son," said Fordwich. "The king is disappointed but not holding a grudge. He’s too busy with more important matters. He has never fallen out with Harry, he’s just mostly saddened. The king is not very happy with the direction or way things have gone with Harry in general."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY PONDER POLITICS, DARE TO 'VOICE OPINIONS' ON WORLD STAGE: EXPERT

Modeled after the Warrior Games in the United States, Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a Paralympic-style event designed to inspire military veterans around the world as they work to overcome battlefield injuries. Harry was a former captain in the British Army.

The Invictus Games were created when the royal was patron of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. It was the charitable organization shared by the royal brothers and Middleton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.