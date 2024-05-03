King Charles 'highly emotional' about Prince Harry, hopes battling sons will heal rift during reign: expert

It’s been a year since King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey and, since then, his reign has been marked by scandal.

On May 6, 2023, the 75-year-old declared, "I come not to be served but to serve," and was presented as Britain’s "undoubted king" in front of world leaders, foreign royals, dignitaries and a smattering of stars. He was crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, in London as thousands of spectators shouted, "God save the king!"

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital the British monarch has been doing a stellar job keeping up with his mother’s legacy. Queen Elizabeth II, England’s longest-reigning monarch, died in 2022 at age 96. But as the king currently battles cancer, the drama surrounding his personal life is difficult to ignore, they argued.

"King Charles has endured a rocky time," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "However, he has proved himself to be a very strong, focused king… He is a huge force for good and stability… He has surprised many people who wrongly believed he would be a weak king."

Chard noted that "despite being a strong king," Charles is "highly emotional" when it comes to his family — especially his "darling boy" Prince Harry.

"He finds it hard to reprimand when necessary," Chard alleged. "He is sad about situations involving his darling boy Harry. He hopes his sons will not make his final years a misery and is hopeful they will sort their differences out in time."

Harry, who has publicly sparred with the family, arrived alone for the coronation. His wife Meghan Markle and their two young children remained at home in California, where the couple has lived since quitting as working royals in 2020. The Duke of Sussex left as soon as the ceremony ended to return to the U.S. for his son’s birthday.

"King Charles is saddened at the less than remote chance of any reconciliation between his sons," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich alleged to Fox News Digital.

"He has been consistent in remaining open to embracing Harry, but has been advised by courtiers and others to be leery of Harry’s intentions," Fordwich claimed. "What does cause him heartache is not seeing nor even knowing his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Harry, 39, has had a troubled relationship with the royal family since he quit royal duties. According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media prompted the move.

Markle, 42, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince in 2018. They now live in the wealthy coastal city of Montecito.

Following their departure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired their grievances about life as royals. In 2021, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview that was viewed by 50 million people globally.

Following the release of a six-part docuseries on Netflix in 2022, Harry’s memoir, "Spare" hit bookshelves in 2023, quickly becoming a bestseller. In the book, Harry alleges that his older brother Prince William, who is heir to the British throne, attacked him. He also singles out his stepmother, accusing her of leaking private conversations to the media as she sought to rehabilitate her image after marrying Charles.

Camilla, 76, was once reviled for her long-term affair with Charles, which contributed to the breakdown of his marriage to the late Princess Diana, Harry and William’s mother.

"Harry’s vituperative volleys thrown at her via his autobiographical whinefest ‘Spare’ were deeply hurtful," Fordwich alleged. "[It] presented one of the greatest challenges the king faces; to embrace the very son who so bitterly bashed the love of his life."

William and Harry, who were once close, have been estranged since the Sussexes made their royal exit. During the king’s coronation in May, the brothers were never seen speaking or even acknowledging each other.

"Would it help to welcome Harry and Meghan back into the royal fold, or at least make peace with them? Yes," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

"But the ball is really in the brothers’ respective courts," he shared. "The king can’t force them to reconcile, and William simply isn’t interested. All the king can do now is focus on his cancer treatment and, when possible, get out there and make himself visible."

The House of Windsor has been rocked by health woes following Charles’ coronation.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during the monarch's "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement at the time.

In a video shared in March, the king's daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, revealed that she, too, is battling a form of cancer. The 42-year-old has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Following the news of his father’s diagnosis, Harry traveled to the U.K. to visit him. The meeting reportedly lasted less than an hour, and it’s understood that the prince didn’t meet with his brother, William, 41.

"King Charles III's first year on the throne has been marked by significant personal and public challenges," British broadcaster and commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital. "His handling of these issues, particularly the public estrangement with his younger son, Prince Harry, has been a focal point, and more recently his own and Catherine’s cancer diagnoses and treatments."

"We should view Charles not just through the prism of past controversies but consider his current efforts to maintain positivity amidst these adversities," Sacerdoti pointed out. "Charles’ approach seems to embody a balance between embracing modern royal responsibilities and managing traditional expectations. His strategies to address these dramas are critical, especially as he navigates his role in an era where the royal family’s relevance is continuously scrutinized."

Sacerdoti noted that despite all the drama, the king is determined to maintain a positive persona.

"The continuing public and private disputes might continue to challenge him, and his public responsibilities and role will make it even harder to make reconciliation efforts within the family," said Sacerdoti. "He may not have expected that, as king, so much of his attention would need to be diverted to adapting to the changing dynamics of public expectation and family relations."

Chard said that Charles remains hopeful that, in his lifetime, he will make peace with his younger son.

"In due course, I believe King Charles will repair his relationship with… Prince Harry," she said. "King Charles struggled with his parents when younger and is mindful of this when dealing with the family upset. I also believe he will give a gentle nudge to his boys to build bridges and sort their differences for the sake of their children."

Andersen said that the king will continue to follow his late mother’s mantra — never complain, never explain.

"Queen Elizabeth had been on the throne 40 years when she suffered her annus horribilis — 1992, the year Windsor Castle nearly burned down and both Charles and Prince Andrew split from their wives," Andersen explained. "Charles could not have imagined he would be clobbered with his annus horribilis his very first year as king."

"You can tell a lot about a person's character when they are forced to confront their mortality," Andersen continued. "[The king is]… showing tremendous grace under pressure. In the king's case, it's sort of surprising, since, as Prince of Wales, Charles was often viewed as what the British call a ‘whinger’ — a whiner. He often complained that people just didn't understand him… The King has given up complaining and is facing his current medical condition with remarkable calm."

"Not that the king isn't frustrated," Andersen noted. "He wants to get back to the complicated business of streamlining the monarchy. Since we don't know the king's prognosis — the type of cancer he is battling and how far it has progressed — it's hard to predict what lies ahead."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.