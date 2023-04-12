Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation without Meghan Markle, palace confirms

The Duke of Sussex's father will be crowned on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey.

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father King Charles III without Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will be at the ceremony being held at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th," the palace shared. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

This story is developing…

