Prince Harry says he’s ‘paranoid beyond belief’ in high-stakes courtroom war with British tabloids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry’s high-stakes legal war with the British tabloids intensified this week.

The Duke of Sussex returned to London’s High Court on Monday as part of his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday. The 41-year-old royal appeared again Tuesday and is expected to return to the witness box Thursday.

The royal, along with several other high-profile figures, accuse the publisher of illegally gathering private information. Associated Newspapers has "vigorously denied" the allegations.

MEGHAN MARKLE HAS ONE CONDITION FOR RETURNING TO THE UK WITH PRINCE HARRY: EXPERTS

"Harry claims the alleged intrusion has left him ‘paranoid beyond belief,’" royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "He has said his ‘life’s work’ is to reform the British tabloid press. It’s his personal crusade. He believes media excess contributed to his mother’s death and has had a ruinous effect on his relationships."

"Harry has spoken openly about the way he has been traumatized by the sound of a click of a camera," Fitzwilliams said. "Members of the royal family usually avoid the court like the plague... [but Harry is] prepared for a titanic struggle."

Harry’s attorney, David Sherborne, said a deeply entrenched culture of hiring private investigators who practiced the "dark arts" to spy on celebrities for exclusives has left the prince distressed and increasingly isolated.

WATCH: KING CHARLES CAN'T GET INVOLVED IN PRINCE HARRY'S SECURITY WOES: AUTHOR

It was "disturbing to feel that my every move, thought or feeling was being tracked and monitored just for the Mail to make money out of it," Harry said, according to his lawyer’s written opening statement.

The intrusions were "terrifying" for his loved ones, created a "massive strain" on his personal relationships, and the resulting distrust left Harry "paranoid beyond belief," Sherborne said.

"I find it deeply troubling that Associated uses phrases such as ‘sources,’ ‘friends,’ and the like as a device to hide unlawful information gathering," Harry said in a statement.

Harry, along with Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost and others, alleges the publisher hired private investigators to bug their cars, obtain personal records and eavesdrop on calls.

Associated Newspapers called the allegations preposterous, noting that the articles were based on legitimate sources, including "leaky" associates willing to share details about their famous friends, according to The Associated Press.

"This trial is the end of a long journey for Prince Harry against tabloid intrusion," royal commentator Meredith Constant told Fox News Digital. "Prince Harry has every right to feel ‘paranoid beyond belief’ about press intrusion. ... The tides seem to have turned in his favor."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He met with his father in September, and RAVEC is reviewing his security," Constant said. "A majority of Britons in a YouGov poll believe he should have his previous royal protection restored in the U.K. There’s also a general distaste for how the tabloid press continues to operate. Prince Harry has cast a spotlight on a media ecosystem that’s been hidden in the shadows for far too long."

The lawsuit repeatedly references Harry’s former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. The pair dated on and off between 2004 and 2011. Many of the disputed articles focused on their relationship, private communications and travels together, People magazine reported.

Harry argued the level of detail described in the articles could only have come from unlawfully obtained private information, the outlet noted. He said the stories and intense media scrutiny took a toll on their relationship.

"Framing leaks from a person’s social circle, press staff or professional contacts as ‘routine’ shows how little regard there is for the impact on an individual or subject of a story," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital.

"This helps explain why Harry describes feeling isolated. Then, hearing that flight details and sensitive personal data may have been obtained illegally also helps to explain why he’s feeling paranoid."

"Whether he wins or not, this process reinforces Harry’s core arguments around press intrusion," Matta added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The trial is expected to last nine weeks. The king’s younger son made history in 2023 by becoming the first senior member of the royal family to testify in more than a century.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s a rawness and ferocity to the legal duel unfolding between Prince Harry and Associated Newspapers," Fitzwilliams said. "This case is clearly deeply personal... There will be a battle royal."