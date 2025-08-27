Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry reverses media strategy to win back family after hitting 'rock bottom': experts

Ingrid Seward, author of 'My Mother and I,' says the Duke of Sussex will focus on charity work instead of explosive interviews

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," says Prince Harry won’t be sharing more secrets as he seeks to extend an olive branch to the royal family.

Prince Harry is refusing to give any more explosive tell-alls in hopes of reconciling with his father.

The claim was made by Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, who recently wrote a new book about King Charles’ relationship with the late queen, titled "My Mother and I."

"I can’t see Harry giving loads and loads of television interviews or writing another book," Seward told Fox News Digital. "I think his direction will concentrate on as much charity work as he can find that interests him, or he feels that he can really help with… Hopefully, Harry will just rebuild his life."

Prince Harry in a suit looking back with a somber appearance.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," told Fox News Digital Prince Harry will be focusing on charity work. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"The future for Harry is a difficult one," Seward admitted. "I’m not sure what the future holds for Harry. I’m sure Harry’s not sure what the future holds for Harry. But he’s going to concentrate on his charity work, which isn’t a huge amount of work at the moment. But [in 2027] he has the Invictus Games in the U.K."

"He very much hopes that his father will attend," Seward continued. "And I think his father will probably attend because his father is head of the armed forces as monarch. People in the Invictus Games were once in the armed forces or are still in the armed forces with their disabilities. It’s very important, and it’s Harry’s big achievement. I think that his father will attend."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clapping

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023, in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. The couple cited the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace as their reasons for stepping back. 

Book cover for My Mother and I

"My Mother and I," by Ingrid Seward, is available now. (Simon & Schuster UK)

Since then, the couple has aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir "Spare," which highlights private and embarrassing details about the House of Windsor, worsened his relationship with the royals.

In an interview with the BBC in May, the 40-year-old said that King Charles, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, won’t speak to him. Royal experts previously claimed to Fox News Digital that Harry’s relationship with his brother, Prince William, is nonexistent.

Queen Camilla, King Charles and Prince Harry in formal wear applauding.

Prince Harry is seen here with his family at the Invictus Games opening ceremony on September 10, 2014, in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"I would love reconciliation with my family," Harry told the BBC. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore."

"Both Harry and Meghan have alluded to the fact that they have enough royal family content to bring out more material," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard pointed out to Fox News Digital.

Prince Harry shuns tell-alls in bid to reconcile with King Charles: author Video

"I doubt that a second Harry and Meghan jaw-dropping, damaging docuseries is in the cards," she said. 

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry and King Charles at Royal Ascot in 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen here in 2018, stepped back as senior royals in 2020. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Obviously, it would bring in the big bucks, but would do nothing for their reputation, which has taken a nosedive in recent years. The court of public opinion would also be outraged. There would be zero chance of building trust with the royal family, let alone small steps towards a private relationship with his father."

A young Prince Harry in a suit pointing as his father King Charles looks on.

A young Prince Harry is seen here with his father, the former Prince Charles, attending a 2015 gala in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In July, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that the father of two had quietly extended an olive branch to the royals by offering to share his official schedule of engagements. 

According to the outlet, this was a bid to ease tensions between him and the king, 76. Earlier that month, the outlet also reported that Harry’s aides had a private meeting with the king’s communications secretary in London. Representatives for Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

"Prince Harry wears his heart on his sleeve," said Chard. "Sources have stated that he seems bereft, lonely and lacking direction… It’s a big shame that he cannot rekindle a private relationship with his father or spark peace talks behind closed doors. However, at this point, it’s understandable why the royal family will not touch him with a barge pole."

King Charles looking somber

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer shortly after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate in 2024. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich believes that Harry is immersing himself in charity work now more than ever because he’s hit "rock bottom."

"This is a move more out of necessity and hope for reconciliation, but how is the family ever to trust him or his motives?" she argued. "There are such deep-seated grievances from all his sordid revelations, one doubts they can ever be overcome."

Prince Harry with his head down looking upset in a dark suit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watching the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.  (Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Prince Harry has hit rock bottom... This is a move more out of necessity and hope for reconciliation, but how is the family ever to trust him or his motives? There are such deep-seated grievances from all his sordid revelations, one doubts they can ever be overcome."

— Hilary Fordwich

"The only smidgen of a chance of any sort of repair of their former relationship is some sort of discreet reconciliation that would be built on many years of trust-building steps. Harry knows it will take years, hence his lamenting to the BBC that he ‘doesn’t know’ how many years his father has to live. That was a clear indication he felt the clock ticking. He knows Prince William is way less open to any sort of dialogue."

Kate Middleton wearing a red dress and matching hat with pearls walking next to Prince William wearing a blue suit and purple tie.

Prince William, seen here with his wife Kate Middleton, is heir to the British throne. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

But not everyone is convinced that Harry is done spilling secrets.

"Maybe Prince Harry has pressed pause for now out of respect for his father’s cancer battle, but I do not believe this will last," royal expert Kinsey Schofield of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" claimed to Fox News Digital.

Prince William and Prince Harry in London

Prince William and Prince Harry are seen here during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in 2022. The brothers are said to not be on speaking terms. (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

"Unlike most people, there is monetary value in Prince Harry’s grievances," she said. "Millions can be made from his family drama. Oh, to be so lucky. And complaining has been incredibly lucrative for him. He even admitted to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that he signed deals with Netflix and Spotify to support his family in the United States. In other words, it may not matter what he ultimately wants. Financial necessity could push him back into the spotlight."

Prince Harry speaking to a mic at a conference.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks onstage during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University on August 15, 2024, in Bogotá, Colombia. (Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

"I have heard that Harry prefers his charity work to podcasting and book projects because that is where his strengths lie," Schofield shared. "I also think he is motivated by a desire to reclaim some of the popularity he once enjoyed as a working member of the royal family. But I am not convinced that the BBC interview will be the last time we hear Prince Harry airing his frustrations about the royal family."

Schofield also believes the royals aren’t ready to trust Harry again – if ever.

Meghan Markle smiling while gardening in an episode of Netflix's "With Love, Meghan."

While Prince Harry focuses on charity work, Meghan Markle is building her business empire in California. New episodes of her Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan," became available for streaming on Aug. 26. (Netflix)

"It’s too little too late," she shared. "Harry opens ‘Spare’ by revealing that King Charles begged him and his brother not to ‘make my final years a misery.’ I find this request so much more heartbreaking now that we know of the king’s cancer. The Oprah Winfrey interview, ‘Spare,’ the Netflix series – it’s too much hurt."

Prince Harry's memoir on display in a bookstore in Bath, England

Prince Harry's explosive memoir, "Spare," was published in 2023. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

"Harry will raise his children in the United States. Strangers to their cousins. King Charles just wants peace, but I believe Prince William is checked out. He wants to protect his family and the future of the monarchy. He has unique plans for his reign. He [wants to] be a good king, and Harry is a liability."

But royal expert Ian Pelham Turner pointed out that if Harry really wanted to bare all, he could at any point.

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," Prince Harry told the BBC in May. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Harry is well aware of other damaging skeletons in the closet," he said. "And the royal family is surely aware he knows them and could use them against the royal household if he wished to.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking together looking serious and holding hands.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California. (Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)

"But in reality, I feel that Harry wishes peace for everyone. He would prefer a meeting of minds where compromise is created. Perhaps a peace bridge could be built if Netflix goes ahead with a docuseries on Princess Diana, where Harry and William could come together and participate."

For now, Harry will lie low in hopes that he’ll be welcomed with open arms again.

Prince Harry talking to a mic in a navy suit with the Invictus Games logo behind him

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014. In 2027, it will take place in Birmingham.  (Bernard Weil/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

"Harry's driving force is his sense of service," said Chard. "His happy place is the military. However, he has regrettably discovered that throwing himself into charity work without the protection of the royal fold can be a struggle and certainly does not bring in the big bucks. Harry and Netflix know what will bring in the big bucks, and that is another tell-all."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

