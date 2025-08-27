Prince Harry reverses media strategy to win back family after hitting 'rock bottom': experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry is refusing to give any more explosive tell-alls in hopes of reconciling with his father.

The claim was made by Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, who recently wrote a new book about King Charles’ relationship with the late queen, titled "My Mother and I."

"I can’t see Harry giving loads and loads of television interviews or writing another book," Seward told Fox News Digital. "I think his direction will concentrate on as much charity work as he can find that interests him, or he feels that he can really help with… Hopefully, Harry will just rebuild his life."

"The future for Harry is a difficult one," Seward admitted. "I’m not sure what the future holds for Harry. I’m sure Harry’s not sure what the future holds for Harry. But he’s going to concentrate on his charity work, which isn’t a huge amount of work at the moment. But [in 2027] he has the Invictus Games in the U.K."

"He very much hopes that his father will attend," Seward continued. "And I think his father will probably attend because his father is head of the armed forces as monarch. People in the Invictus Games were once in the armed forces or are still in the armed forces with their disabilities. It’s very important, and it’s Harry’s big achievement. I think that his father will attend."

The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. The couple cited the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace as their reasons for stepping back.

Since then, the couple has aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir "Spare," which highlights private and embarrassing details about the House of Windsor, worsened his relationship with the royals.

In an interview with the BBC in May, the 40-year-old said that King Charles, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, won’t speak to him. Royal experts previously claimed to Fox News Digital that Harry’s relationship with his brother, Prince William, is nonexistent.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," Harry told the BBC. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore."

"Both Harry and Meghan have alluded to the fact that they have enough royal family content to bring out more material," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard pointed out to Fox News Digital.

"I doubt that a second Harry and Meghan jaw-dropping, damaging docuseries is in the cards," she said.

"Obviously, it would bring in the big bucks, but would do nothing for their reputation, which has taken a nosedive in recent years. The court of public opinion would also be outraged. There would be zero chance of building trust with the royal family, let alone small steps towards a private relationship with his father."

In July, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that the father of two had quietly extended an olive branch to the royals by offering to share his official schedule of engagements.

According to the outlet, this was a bid to ease tensions between him and the king, 76. Earlier that month, the outlet also reported that Harry’s aides had a private meeting with the king’s communications secretary in London. Representatives for Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

"Prince Harry wears his heart on his sleeve," said Chard. "Sources have stated that he seems bereft, lonely and lacking direction… It’s a big shame that he cannot rekindle a private relationship with his father or spark peace talks behind closed doors. However, at this point, it’s understandable why the royal family will not touch him with a barge pole."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich believes that Harry is immersing himself in charity work now more than ever because he’s hit "rock bottom."

"This is a move more out of necessity and hope for reconciliation, but how is the family ever to trust him or his motives?" she argued. "There are such deep-seated grievances from all his sordid revelations, one doubts they can ever be overcome."

"The only smidgen of a chance of any sort of repair of their former relationship is some sort of discreet reconciliation that would be built on many years of trust-building steps. Harry knows it will take years, hence his lamenting to the BBC that he ‘doesn’t know’ how many years his father has to live. That was a clear indication he felt the clock ticking. He knows Prince William is way less open to any sort of dialogue."

But not everyone is convinced that Harry is done spilling secrets.

"Maybe Prince Harry has pressed pause for now out of respect for his father’s cancer battle, but I do not believe this will last," royal expert Kinsey Schofield of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" claimed to Fox News Digital.

"Unlike most people, there is monetary value in Prince Harry’s grievances," she said. "Millions can be made from his family drama. Oh, to be so lucky. And complaining has been incredibly lucrative for him. He even admitted to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that he signed deals with Netflix and Spotify to support his family in the United States. In other words, it may not matter what he ultimately wants. Financial necessity could push him back into the spotlight."

"I have heard that Harry prefers his charity work to podcasting and book projects because that is where his strengths lie," Schofield shared. "I also think he is motivated by a desire to reclaim some of the popularity he once enjoyed as a working member of the royal family. But I am not convinced that the BBC interview will be the last time we hear Prince Harry airing his frustrations about the royal family."

Schofield also believes the royals aren’t ready to trust Harry again – if ever.

"It’s too little too late," she shared. "Harry opens ‘Spare’ by revealing that King Charles begged him and his brother not to ‘make my final years a misery.’ I find this request so much more heartbreaking now that we know of the king’s cancer. The Oprah Winfrey interview, ‘Spare,’ the Netflix series – it’s too much hurt."

"Harry will raise his children in the United States. Strangers to their cousins. King Charles just wants peace, but I believe Prince William is checked out. He wants to protect his family and the future of the monarchy. He has unique plans for his reign. He [wants to] be a good king, and Harry is a liability."

But royal expert Ian Pelham Turner pointed out that if Harry really wanted to bare all, he could at any point.

"Harry is well aware of other damaging skeletons in the closet," he said. "And the royal family is surely aware he knows them and could use them against the royal household if he wished to.

"But in reality, I feel that Harry wishes peace for everyone. He would prefer a meeting of minds where compromise is created. Perhaps a peace bridge could be built if Netflix goes ahead with a docuseries on Princess Diana, where Harry and William could come together and participate."

For now, Harry will lie low in hopes that he’ll be welcomed with open arms again.

"Harry's driving force is his sense of service," said Chard. "His happy place is the military. However, he has regrettably discovered that throwing himself into charity work without the protection of the royal fold can be a struggle and certainly does not bring in the big bucks. Harry and Netflix know what will bring in the big bucks, and that is another tell-all."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.