Meghan Markle

Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle is stalling peace with Prince Harry: author

British monarchy supporters 'dislike intensely' the Duchess of Sussex, says Ingrid Seward

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author Video

Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," explains why the feud between the royal brothers remains unresolved five years on.

Meghan Markle is said to be a major factor in the ongoing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry.

The claim was made by Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I." Seward, who has been writing about the royal family for over 20 years, claimed to Fox News Digital that William, heir to the British throne, is aware of how supporters of the monarchy in the U.K. feel about the Duchess of Sussex.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S ROYAL EXIT CAUSED ‘UNFORGIVABLE’ PAIN IN QUEEN ELIZABETH’S FINAL YEARS: EXPERT

Meghan Markle smiling in a blue dress with a matching fascinator with Prince Harry looking ahead on and Prince William in a suit with medals standing in front of them.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, told Fox News Digital that Prince William has a hard time trusting Meghan Markle, which is contributing to tensions with his brother, Prince Harry. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"The flea in the ointment really is very much Meghan," Seward claimed to Fox News Digital. "She’s disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country. They see her as being very… damaging to the royal family. And also, I think a lot of people in America feel the same. They don’t like that Meghan [reportedly] dissed her husband’s family and dissed her own family."

"It’s just extraordinary to think that her children have not met their grandfather," Seward shared, referring to former Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle. 

Meghan Markle wearing a strappy black dress holding a champagne flute.

Meghan Markle, an actress-turned-businesswoman, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry in 2018. (Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I think people in the States find that extremely odd, and [we] find it very odd here. And I think that’s a real black mark against Meghan’s character. I think she hasn’t been able to embrace… her own family, however much she feels about them. I mean, Harry’s never even met her father, which is extraordinary."

Book cover for My Mother and I

Ingrid Seward's book, "My Mother and I," is out now. (Simon & Schuster UK)

"There are a lot of difficult emotions [to] get over there," Seward added.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich also told Fox News Digital that many in the U.K. have "an unfavorable" view of the Duchess, 44.

The Prince and Princess of Wales walking alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in black attire.

From left: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, in Windsor, England.  (Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Persistent lack of trust is the main reason why senior royals remain reluctant to engage in reconciliation efforts," she claimed. "Their concerns are well-founded, that any private family discussions could become public or be used for commercial projects… [Meghan]… has no sense of duty towards the British public nor the institution."

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM’S MISTRUST OF MEGHAN MARKLE STALLS PEACE WITH PRINCE HARRY: AUTHOR

Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author Video

Seward and Fordwich’s claims came shortly after People magazine reported in a cover story that William and Harry continue to go "on separate paths" with no communication between them.

"The rift is very profound and very long-lasting," Robert Lacey, author of "Battle of Brothers," told the outlet. "It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes."

Prince William and Prince Harry in London

According to Ingrid Seward, Prince Harry believes that his brother Prince William was rude to his wife. (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Insiders also told the outlet that Harry’s calls and messages to William had gone unanswered.

Prince Harry and Prince William looking at each other in matching suits

Prince Harry (left) and his older brother Prince William (right) are not on speaking terms. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Seward pointed out to Fox News Digital that William has "taken a firm stance" in keeping his distance amid the couple’s tell-alls in recent years. However, Harry has made it clear that his brother was "unpleasant" to Meghan, she argued.

"Harry thinks that William insulted Meghan," said Seward. "I think when you have that kind of animosity, it’s really hard to [get around it]. I just don’t see any kind of reparation. I just don’t see it at this moment."

Prince William and Prince Harry in deep conversation wearing matching blue suits outdoors.

The brothers reunited in 2021 to honor the legacy of their late mother, Princess Diana. But according to royal experts, there is silence between the royals. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace. Following their move to California that year, the couple aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. 

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex detailed their struggles with royal life in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

In 2023, Harry wrote a memoir, "Spare," where he recounts a long-standing sibling rivalry that worsened after he began a relationship with the former American actress, whom he married in 2018.

He said that during an argument in 2019, William called Meghan "difficult" and "rude," then grabbed him by the collar and knocked him down. Harry suffered cuts and bruises from landing on a dog bowl.

Prince Harry's memoir on display in a bookstore in Bath, England

"Spare," Prince Harry's explosive tell-all, was published in January 2023. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace have commented on any of the allegations.

Prince William wearing a grey blazer and a burgundy sweater walking alongside Kate Middleton in matching attire.

Prince William, seen here with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, is heir to the British throne. (Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital that "a mistrust of Meghan" is "a major reason" why William won’t engage with his brother, but only one of many.

"William feels Harry has betrayed the royal family," Fitzwilliams explained. "Given… the personal attacks on him in the memoir ‘Spare,’ reconciliation is likely to be a tough call with the [Prince of Wales]."

Prince William and Prince George standing together at VE Day

Prince William, seen here with his eldest son Prince George, is prioritizing his future as monarch. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"There are some things which are not forgotten," Fitzwilliams warned. "Of course, reconciliation is desirable and being in exile, which Harry is, is often very sad… The last time the brothers were together, at the memorial service for Lord Fellowes last August, they reportedly didn’t speak. I doubt much has changed."

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

In May of this year, Prince Harry told the BBC that he's ready to reconcile with his family. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

In May of this year, Harry said he wanted to reconcile with his family after losing a court battle over his publicly funded security. The 40-year-old said his father, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, wouldn’t speak to him.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," said Harry. "I don’t know how much longer my father has."

A photo of King Charles

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. (Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Seward said there’s a good reason the king, 76, has also been keeping his distance.

Prince Harry in a dark suit walking next to a fence.

Prince Harry resides in his wife's home state of California. (HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think that Harry is… very saddened by the fact that he has failed to reconcile at least with his father," said Seward. "But it is not that his father doesn’t love him. It’s because his father doesn’t trust his son not to repeat what he says. He can’t have that happen. So it’s easier for [the royal family] to avoid the issue. 

"It’s human nature, really, to just avoid confrontation. If you can’t deal with it, and you don’t know how to deal with it, or if there’s no way of dealing with it, you just avoid it. And you can do that easily when you have a very, very busy life."

Prince Harry in a black suit walking behind his father who is wearing a blue uniform.

Prince Harry told the BBC that his father, King Charles III, won't speak to him. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital he remains hopeful the two families can eventually come together.

Meghan Markle wearing a beige suit and a white shirt.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025, in New York City.  (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

"I believe it to be totally correct that members of the royal family do not trust Meghan," he said. "And of course, she does not trust some members of the royal family in return… Also, if every member of the royal family [doesn’t trust Meghan], then why did King Charles instigate a meeting with his senior advisor and that of Harry and Meghan’s team? Is it all the royal family or is it perhaps William?"

"I hope that Harry and Meghan are warmly welcomed back to Britain with their children," he added.

Peince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the sitting volleyball final during Day 6 of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

But Seward doesn’t see Meghan, who is raising two children in California, returning to the U.K. anytime soon. The Duchess of Sussex is gearing up to launch Season 2 of her Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan."

Meghan Markle in a sleeveless blue dress outdoors serving mimosas.

The Duchess of Sussex is gearing up to launch Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan" on Netflix. (Jake Rosenberg/Netflix © 2025)

"I don’t think that Meghan has any intention of wanting to come back and live in the U.K.," she said. "Why should she? She’s got a beautiful house in Montecito. She’s got a lot of work in LA. Her friends are there. Her life is there. Why would she want to come back here? No reason at all. I certainly wouldn’t if I were her. Why would you come back to a country where people really didn’t like you or want you?"

Still, Seward noted that Princess Diana "would’ve hated the idea that her boys weren’t speaking to each other." Harry’s glamorous mother died in August 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a car crash.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Germany

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

"I think she would’ve been the one person that could have brought them together, possibly," said Seward. 

PRINCE WILLIAM'S ABSENCE AT KING CHARLES AND PRINCE HARRY'S 'PEACE SUMMIT' COULD BE A 'WARNING SHOT': EXPERT

Princess Diana sitting on the steps of Highgrove House

Ingrid Seward believes Princess Diana could have brought her sons together and prevented a feud. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"They never would’ve fallen out. But… Harry has always been very conscious of the fact that he’s ‘the spare.’ As we know, he wrote a book about it. And not just that, but he kept mentioning it. And William has always been rather jealous that Harry had all the fun without the responsibility of being a future monarch."

"I feel that [this] won’t go on forever," said Seward. "I just feel that at some stage… they will begin to come together."

A young Prince William and Prince Harry smiling at each other wearing matching sweaters.

Many royal experts are hopeful that Prince William and Prince Harry, once close, will reconcile in the near future. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

People magazine reported that Harry is expected to be back in the U.K. in September. He’ll be supporting WellChild, a charity that helps children with life-limiting conditions. It’s unknown whether Harry will reunite with at least his father.

Prince Harry in a navy suit walking ahead of two men in matching blue suits.

The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, arrives for the annual WellChild Awards 2024, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster in London. (Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

"This is the sadness of it – [the brothers] aren’t supporting each other like they should be," a source close to the royal household told the outlet. "That’s what any mother would want – that they are there for each other."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

