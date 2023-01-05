Prince Harry regrets watching Meghan Markle's 'love scenes' in 'Suits': 'Didn’t need to see such things live'

Prince Harry admitted having regrets watching wife Meghan Markle's sex scenes from her show "Suits."

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex shared in his upcoming memoir "Spare" that he made "the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online" when he first began dating Markle, 41.

"I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room," Harry wrote in the memoir, according to Page Six.

"I didn’t need to see such things live."

Harry joked that he needed "electric shock therapy" to stop thinking about the former actress's steamy scenes.

Prior to marrying Harry in May 2018, the Duchess of Sussex starred in the USA series for seven seasons from June 2011 to April 2018.

She played attorney Rachel Zane while Patrick J. Adams portrayed her love interest and eventual husband Mike Ross.

Meghan Markle was married to producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2014. In 2016, Adams married actress Troian Bellisario, who he had been dating since 2010. Adams and the "Pretty Little Liars" alum were in attendance at Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding at St. George's chapel in London.

In his memoir, Harry also described how his brother Prince William and William's wife Kate Middleton reacted when he revealed he was dating Markle. The two were first romantically linked in the summer of 2016.

Harry wrote that he was taken aback when the 40-year-old Prince of Wales allegedly told him to "f--- off," per Page Six.

"I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of ‘Suits,'" he claimed.

Harry added that he didn't anticipate that his older brother and sister-in-law would "barrage" him with questions about the actress.

"All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph," he wrote.

The brothers' formerly close relationship has been strained since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles in 2020. In his memoir, Harry reportedly also alleges that William physically attacked him during an argument about Markle.

"Spare" is set to be released in the United States Jan. 10.