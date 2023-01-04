Prince Harry claims in memoir William once physically attacked him during argument over Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry claims in his forthcoming memoir that his older brother Prince William physically attacked him once in 2019 while the two were arguing over their relationship and his marriage to Meghan Markle, according a report.

In his memoir "Spare," hitting bookshelves on Tuesday, Harry wrote that the Prince of Wales allegedly called Meghan Markle "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive" after the two brothers met at Harry’s then-home Nottingham Cottage, according to the Guardian, which obtained an excerpt of the book.

Harry said William had wanted to meet to discuss "the whole rolling catastrophe" of the brothers’ relationship, but that when William arrived, he was already "piping hot."

After Harry accused William of just repeating the press narrative surrounding Markle, the two bothers began shouting over each other, Harry wrote, with William stating he was just trying to help Harry.

"Are you serious?" Harry wrote that he remembered saying. "Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?"

Harry then went into the kitchen to get William some water. "Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this," he said he told his brother, per the Guardian.

"He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me," Harry claimed. "It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry further alleged, per the outlet.

"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," the Duke of Sussex wrote.

He went on to claim that William urged him to fight back like when they had scuffles as children, but Harry refused, adding the alleged incident left him with a visible back injury.

William later came back and apologized but refused to admit he had physically attacked Harry, he said. Harry added that when his brother left once again, William allegedly "turned and called back, ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this.’"

"‘You mean that you attacked me?’" asked Harry to which he says William responded, "‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’"

According to the Guardian, Harry wrote in his book that he did not immediately tell Markle about what had allegedly occurred, and instead called his therapist. However, when Markle saw the "scrapes and bruises," Harry ultimately told her.

Harry reportedly wrote that she "wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry." "She was terribly sad," he added.

Tension between the once-close brothers has been noticeable since Harry's marriage to Markle and hit a flashpoint when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and eventually settled in California.

The Prince and Princess of Wales remain in the U.K., where William is first in line to the throne since Queen Elizabeth II died in September and King Charles III ascended to the throne.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Buckingham Palace and Penguin Random House for comment.