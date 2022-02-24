Meghan Markle made fun of ‘Suits’ co-star Patrick J. Adams after seeing him naked on stage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Patrick J. Adams can vividly recall how his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle reacted when she first saw him get naked on stage.

It was nearly a decade ago during the first season of the legal drama that the actor appeared in a Los Angeles production of "9 Circles," which the former actress saw at the time.

"She certainly was at the play where I was naked, and she had a good time making fun of me after," the 40-year-old told ETOnline on Wednesday. "So, maybe she’d like a repeat performance."

Adams is poised to make his Broadway debut in a revival of "Take Me Out." For that show, he’s expected to strip down for the play’s infamous nude scenes.

The Tony Award-winning play focuses on a baseball player who is unsure about his teammate’s decision to come out at the height of his career.

"I would love for Meghan to come and enjoy the show," Adams told the outlet. "I’ll send her an invite for sure."

Adams also shared that he’s stoked that Markle, 40, and her family now reside in Santa Barbara, California.

"We’ve texted a few times," he shared. "We both started families at roughly the same time. Obviously her family has been a relatively high-profile one, but I’m super happy to have her back on this side of the water."

"Suits" aired from 2011 until 2019.

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain’s Prince Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. She made her final appearance in "Suits" that year before saying "I do." Adams attended the royal wedding with his wife Troian Bellisario.

Markle and Harry, 37, welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards Markle. They then moved to California where Markle is originally from.

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.