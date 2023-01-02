Prince Harry states he wants his father and brother 'back,' alleges planting of stories in upcoming interviews

Prince Harry will be sitting down for two tell-all interviews this upcoming weekend.

In one of the sit-downs, the Duke of Sussex states he wants his brother and father "back," while also alleging stories were planted as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, attempted to step back from royal duties. Both interviews are set to air ahead of the release of his memoir, "Spare," on Jan. 10.

Harry's two interviews will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 8, when he will be speaking with ITV's Tom Bradby as well as Anderson Cooper for his first U.S. interview on "60 Minutes."

"They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," Harry is seen saying in a promo clip for his ITV interview. "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," he added of King Charles and Prince William.

Harry was also shown saying that "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains" – though it was not clear who he was referring to.

PRINCE HARRY PLEDGED TO SUPPORT PRINCE WILLIAM BEFORE THEIR FEUD, AUTHOR CLAIMS: ‘THEY WERE INSEPARABLE’

Prince Harry also touched upon leaked stories by the palace in a new one-minute segment shared by CBS News where Cooper is seen asking Prince Harry about his decision to go public as he stepped away from the royal family.

"And every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leaking and planting of stories against me and my wife," Prince Harry is seen answering in the clip.

Harry goes on to state that the palace has meetings with the media where the reporters are "spoonfed information" to then write a story.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY 'LACK SUBSTANCE AND DETAIL'; DUCHESS 'NOT THRILLED' WITH FINAL NETFLIX EDIT

The royal also alleged the palace stated it could not release a statement to "protect" him and his family while doing the opposite for other royal family members.

"There becomes a point when silence is betrayal," Prince Harry told Cooper.

Harry also made similar bombshell claims about the palace covering for other royal members in the couple's latest Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan."

Prince Harry stated he and Markle were victims of "institutional gaslighting" while also alleging the palace was "happy to lie" to protect his brother, Prince William.

15 WAYS MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY MADE HEADLINES IN 2022

Harry and Meghan's popularity among the British public has taken a hit since the docuseries was released, with a recent poll by YouGov in the United Kingdom on behalf of The Times finding that almost half of the respondents believe the prince should be stripped of his royal title.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "tell-all" book is set to hit shelves just two days after Harry's two interviews.

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence previously told Fox News Digital that the royal family will be watching the release of his book "closely," as the contents of the memoir could prove to be detrimental to the family's reputation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report