Prince Harry, Prince William may never 'have the same closeness,' royal expert claims: 'It’s gone too far'

Prince Harry and Prince William may never share the same close relationship they once had again.

Royal author Angela Levin recently claimed to Us Weekly that it's nearly impossible for the brothers to have the closeness they were once known after facing several obstacles in recent years.

"I don’t think they could ever have the same closeness that they had before," Levin claimed to the outlet. "Prince Harry told me that William was the only person he could really trust and the only person he could say anything to because of their unique experience of losing a mother."

"They have a lot in common, although they’re very different personalities," Levin said. "But I think it’s gone too far."

PRINCE HARRY RECALLS LOSING PRINCESS DIANA IN A FOREWORD FOR CHILDREN: 'IT LEFT A HUGE HOLE INSIDE OF ME'

Levin, a veteran journalist on royal affairs, published a book in 2018 titled "Harry: A Biography of a Prince," which was based on her exclusive conversations with the 36-year-old at Kensington Palace before his May 2018 royal wedding to Meghan Markle.

On March 7, CBS aired a two-hour interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did with Oprah Winfrey, 67. During the televised sit-down, Harry revealed that his relationships with his father Prince Charles, 72, as well as William, 38, have ruptured.

Markle, 39, described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II, 94, or Prince Philip, 99, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

BRITISH MONARCHY CAN SURVIVE MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S ALLEGATIONS, EXPERT SAYS: THEY WILL ‘CARRY ON’

Harry also told Winfrey the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

Levin alleged that William is still upset over the things that were said about his wife, Kate Middleton, during the tell-all, which was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally. She also claimed that William, who is second in line to the throne, is also "hurt" by the allegations of racism made towards his family.

"He’s out there with a dark cloud hanging over him, as is Prince Charles," Levin explained to the outlet.

Levin pointed out that their positions as senior members of the British royal family don’t allow them to publicly respond to the allegations.

WHAT MEGHAN MARKLE'S 'SUITS' CO-STARS HAVE SAID ABOUT HER BULLYING ALLEGATIONS: 'A WARM, KIND, CARING PERSON'

After the interview aired, Charles was questioned by a reporter about the interview during a recent visit to a vaccine clinic in London but remained silent. When William was approached during a visit to an East London School, he declared, "We’re very much not a racist family."

Thirty-six hours after the interview aired in the U.S., Buckingham Palace issued a statement.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," said a statement from the palace provided to Fox News. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

QUEEN ELIZABETH IS ‘SAD,’ NOT LIVID AFTER MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S OPRAH INTERVIEW, PALACE INSIDER CLAIMS

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no comment when reached by Fox News.

Rumors of an alleged royal feud between the brothers first came to light in 2019. At the time, royal author and Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl claimed that after Markle and Harry announced their engagement in 2017, William grew increasingly worried for his younger sibling and his whirlwind romance with the American actress.

A similar claim was made in the bombshell book "Finding Freedom."

"William was quite concerned that the relationship had moved so quickly," Nicholl claimed in the TLC documentary "Kate V. Meghan: Princesses at War?" "And being close to Harry, you know, probably the only person close enough to say to Harry, ‘This seems to be moving quickly. Are you sure?’ And I think what was meant as well intended brotherly advice just riled Harry."

"Harry is hugely protective of Meghan," Nicholl continued. "He saw that as criticism, he interpreted that as his brother not really being behind this marriage, this union. And I don’t think things have been quite right ever since."

PRINCE CHARLES 'ENORMOUSLY LET DOWN' BY MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S RACISM CLAIMS

Harry hinted at an alleged rift with his older brother in ITV’s 2019 documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey."

"Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens," he said at the time. "But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and I know he’ll always be there for me."

During the interview with Winfrey, Harry said he will "always be there" for his brother despite their difference.

"I love William to bits," said Harry. "He's my brother. We've been through hell together. But we are on different paths."

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM STEP OUT TOGETHER FOLLOWING MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY INTERVIEW

When asked by Winfrey how he would describe the relationship now, Harry said, "the relationship is space. Time heals all things, hopefully."

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairytale to unravel.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.