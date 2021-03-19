Queen Elizabeth is ‘sad,’ not livid after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Oprah interview, palace insider claims

Queen Elizabeth II is allegedly "sad" over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey - but the reigning monarch is determined to stand by her grandson.

On March 7, CBS aired a two-hour interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did with Winfrey, 67. During the televised sit-down, Harry, 36, revealed that his relationships with his father Prince Charles, 72, and older brother Prince William, 38, have ruptured.

Markle, 39, described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Elizabeth, 94, or Prince Philip, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

Harry told Winfrey the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. However, he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

"[The queen] is not angry, she is just sad," a palace insider alleged to The Sun on Friday, insisting that Elizabeth still considers the Sussexes as "much loved family members."

"[The family] has always worried about [Harry] and the queen feels very protective about him," the source claimed. "They always tried to support him when Meghan came along. They all worried less about him when Meghan was on the scene as he seemed happy."

During the interview, Markle and Harry spoke favorably of the queen. Harry described his relationship with Elizabeth as "really good" and that the two spoke often.

Two days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Winfrey aired, Buckingham Palace released a 61-word statement on behalf of the reigning monarch.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," said a statement from the palace provided to Fox News. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no comment when reached by Fox News.

On Tuesday, "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King announced that Harry has spoken to William and Charles following the interview with Winfrey.

King, 66, is friends with Winfrey and the Duchess of Sussex.

"Well, I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," said King. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.

"And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still."

She added that "no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time."

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairytale to unravel.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.