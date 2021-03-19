Expand / Collapse search
Prince Charles 'enormously let down' by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's racism claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world with their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Prince Charles is still perturbed over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's accusations of racism during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The couple, who exited their roles as working members of the British royal family in 2020, told Winfrey that there were conversations about how dark their son's skin tone would be.

Charles, who is first in line to the British throne, is one of several senior royals whose name keeps coming up on social media and the press for possibly being the mystery family member.

The British monarch "feels enormously let down" by the claims in the interview, a source close to the royals told People.

Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

"The prince believes in diversity and his actions show that," the source said. "He was the first person to highlight the Windrush generation [the first mass immigration from the Caribbean to the U.K. in the 1950s] and the contributions they made to British society. He has worked hard for the Muslim community. Of all the members of the royal family, he has taken this issue the most seriously."

The source echoed what a longtime friend of the royal family told royal expert Katie Nicholl earlier this month.

According to Nicholl, Charles is aware of the shocking accusations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made during the televised interview, which first aired on March 7.

Prince Charles is reportedly 'enormously let down' by Meghan and Harry's accusations of racism.

Prince Charles is reportedly 'enormously let down' by Meghan and Harry's accusations of racism. (RICHARD POHLE/AFP via Getty Images)

"There is not a racist bone in his body and to suggest otherwise is very hurtful," the pal insisted to Nicholl.

While Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, have refused to identify the person who made the comments, the prince did tell Winfrey off-camera that it was not his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

